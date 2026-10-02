Meet the candidates for the National City mayoral race

What does the National City mayor do?

National City has a council-manager form of government. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

The mayor of National City mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added responsibilities. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.