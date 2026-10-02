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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for the National City mayoral race

By Kori Suzuki / South Bay and Imperial Valley Reporter
Published October 2, 2026 at 10:28 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 10:28 PM PDT

What does the National City mayor do?

National City has a council-manager form of government. Under this system, the city council selects a city manager to oversee the day-to-day operations.

The mayor of National City mostly serves as another member of the city council — but with a few added responsibilities. The mayor represents the city at official events and in regional bodies like SANDAG. The city’s mayor also has more of a say in what items are on the weekly city council agenda.

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How much does the National City mayor get paid?

The mayor's annual salary is $69,000 as of 2025, according to the city.

Meet the candidates

National City mayoral candidate Mitch Beauchamp is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Mitch Beauchamp
National City mayoral candidate Mitch Beauchamp is shown in this undated photo.

Mitch Beauchamp

  • Party: Declined to share
  • Professional background: Mitch Beauchamp is the former treasurer of National City. In 2018, Beauchamp was charged with animal cruelty by the San Diego County District Attorney’s office for allegedly trapping skunks and opossums on his property. He agreed to 80 hours of volunteer work and a $900 fine. Beauchamp also runs a biological consulting company and previously served as a City Council member from 1994 to 2002.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Restore fiscal stability
    • Reduce special interests in city government
    • Maintain community character

National City Councilmember Marcus Bush is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of National City
National City Councilmember Marcus Bush is shown in this undated photo.

Marcus Bush

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Marcus Bush is a current City Council member in National City. He was first elected in 2020 and is currently serving his second term. Bush used to work in affordable housing development as a project manager and public and private sector city planner, according to his city biography and public LinkedIn page.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Resolve the city’s budget deficit without closing the library, pool or senior nutrition center, and without major cuts to public safety agencies
    • Encourage more affordable homes, particularly condos and townhomes, by speeding up permitting and restoring a first-time homebuyer program
    • Improve workplace culture at City Hall

National City mayoral candidate Jacobb Castrejon is shown in this undated photo.

Jacobb Castrejon

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Jacobb Castrejon is a recent college graduate and current science and arts program instructor, according to his public LinkedIn profile. He previously interned for state Sen. Steve Padilla’s office and volunteered for San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre’s campaign.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Improve road infrastructure
    • Affordability crisis
    • Environmental sustainability

National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez is shown in this undated photo.
Courtesy of National City
National City Councilmember Jose Rodriguez is shown in this undated photo.

Jose Rodriguez

  • Party: Registered Democrat
  • Professional background: Jose Rodriguez is a current City Council member in National City. He previously worked as an organizer for San Diego Congressman Juan Vargas’ campaign, a tenants’ rights group and a regional labor union, according to his public LinkedIn page.
  • Top three priorities:

    • Resolve the city’s budget deficit without hurting 911 response times or reducing funding for the Fire Department, libraries, parks and senior meals
    • Promote more affordable homes by using city land to build and strengthening tenant protections
    • Ensure police officers are following California’s sanctuary laws and connect immigrant families to legal resources amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation campaign

The issues

  • Beauchamp said he would reduce staffing and would look to contract out services and pursue grant funding.
  • Bush said he would start by outlining the reasons behind National City’s structural budget deficit: that the Council, including himself, approved historic raises for city employees.

    “They earned them, but we didn’t build a plan to pay for them,” Bush said in a statement. “We covered the gap with our unassigned general fund reserve that is now almost gone.”

    Bush backed the new city manager’s plan to rein in public spending. That plan includes holding monthly public spending reviews, imposing tighter overtime controls and evaluating legal and consulting expenses. Bush also said he would suspend the $100,000 individual councilmember budgets, which he said have been misused by his colleagues.

    To bring in new revenue, Bush pointed to the RV park and two hotels that could be coming to National City’s bayfront under a new infrastructure plan. He defended his recent decision to vote against placing a business license tax on the November ballot, arguing it wasn’t transparent enough. But Bush said he had created a committee to engage with businesses and work towards placing a new tax on the ballot next year.

    Bush pledged not to close the city’s library, pool or senior nutrition center, or impose cuts to public safety agencies.
  • Castrejon said he would aggressively pursue state and federal grant opportunities to reduce the burden on the city’s general fund. He said he would also conduct a thorough review of city operations to identify inefficient spending.

    Castrejon said he would look at revenue opportunities by holding polluting industries accountable. He said cuts to services would be a last resort.
  • Rodriguez said he wanted to protect essential services by making out-of-town corporations pay their “fair share” to support the city. He blamed other council members for refusing to let voters weigh in on the issue.

    Rodriguez said he would support the National City Essential Services Protection Act, a ballot measure that he said would increase business taxes on larger corporations and use that revenue to pay for emergency responders, fire services, libraries and senior meals.

Campaign finance

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsSouth Bay
Kori Suzuki
Kori Suzuki covers South San Diego County and the Imperial Valley for KPBS. He reports on the decisions of local government officials with a particular focus on environmental issues, housing affordability, and race and identity. He is especially drawn to stories that show how we are all complicated and multidimensional.
See stories by Kori Suzuki
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Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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