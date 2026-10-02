Your guide to all San Diego County school bond measures

Measure G: A $624 million bond to fund construction projects in the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

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The Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District is asking voters to approve a $624 million loan to fund upgrades for major infrastructure projects on Grossmont and Cuyamaca College campuses such as wildfire safety upgrades, plumbing systems, building renovations and replacements.

Measure G would extend the taxes that East County property owners already pay through Measure R which passed in 2002 and is scheduled to end in 2031.

What a 'Yes' means A "yes" on Measure G would support the continuation of a tax on properties in East County that would have otherwise ended in 2031. If 55% of voters say yes, the tax would be extended through fiscal year 2058-59. What a 'No' means A "no" on Measure G would mean Grossmont and Cuyamaca community colleges would not have enough funds to support the proposed renovations and safety updates.

How it would work

The bond measure needs at least 55% of the votes to pass. The bonds can only be used for infrastructure needs and would not be used to pay teacher or administrator salaries or support other operating expenses, according to the district.

If Measure G passes, the district estimates commercial and residential property owners would continue to pay a tax of $24.67 per $100, 000 of the property’s assessed value for the next 30 years. The district’s board and a citizen’s oversight committee would audit the bond annually.

Cost

District officials estimate the bonds will cost taxpayers about $1.2 billion including principal and interest. Residential and commercial property owners will be taxed $24.67 per $100,000 of assessed value through the 2058-59 fiscal year.

Why is it on the ballot?

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’ Governing Board voted unanimously in July to place Measure G on the ballot. The proposal came as the district’s current bond money, Proposition V, that was passed in 2012 is winding down and the campuses’ infrastructure needs to be replaced, the district said.

According to the district, Grossmont College lacks the necessary water pressure to respond to a wildfire. One of the projects the bond measure would fund at the school includes upgrades to campus water pressure and fire sprinklers. At Cuyamaca college one of the planned projects would replace a 50-year-old instructional building complex that “no longer supports modern technology, building codes, or academic needs.”

In 2016, a similar bond Measure was placed on the ballot and failed to pass by a narrow 2% of votes.

What are the arguments for and against?