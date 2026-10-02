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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Your guide to all San Diego County school bond measures

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter,  Carly Kay / Science and Technology Reporter,  Jakob McWhinney / Voice of San Diego
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:48 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 5:48 PM PDT

Measure AA: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District bond

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Measure AA would authorize the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District to issue up to $131 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district serves more than 10,500 students in preschool through eighth grade.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure AA would authorize the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District to issue up to $131 million in bonds. 
  • Property taxes would go up by an average of $22 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2057.
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, is estimated at nearly $258 million if all bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The La Mesa-Spring Valley School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in June.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure BB: Santee School District bond

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Measure BB would authorize the Santee School District to issue up to $30 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district serves about 6,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure BB would authorize the Santee School District to issue up to $30 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities.
  • Property taxes would go up by an average of $13 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2050. 
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, would be nearly $50 million if all of the bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The Santee School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in June.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure G: A $624 million bond to fund construction projects in the Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District

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The Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District is asking voters to approve a $624 million loan to fund upgrades for major infrastructure projects on Grossmont and Cuyamaca College campuses such as wildfire safety upgrades, plumbing systems, building renovations and replacements.

Measure G would extend the taxes that East County property owners already pay through Measure R which passed in 2002 and is scheduled to end in 2031.

How it would work

The bond measure needs at least 55% of the votes to pass. The bonds can only be used for infrastructure needs and would not be used to pay teacher or administrator salaries or support other operating expenses, according to the district.

If Measure G passes, the district estimates commercial and residential property owners would continue to pay a tax of $24.67 per $100, 000 of the property’s assessed value for the next 30 years. The district’s board and a citizen’s oversight committee would audit the bond annually.

Cost
District officials estimate the bonds will cost taxpayers about $1.2 billion including principal and interest. Residential and commercial property owners will be taxed $24.67 per $100,000 of assessed value through the 2058-59 fiscal year.

Why is it on the ballot?

Grossmont-Cuyamaca Community College District’ Governing Board voted unanimously in July to place Measure G on the ballot. The proposal came as the district’s current bond money, Proposition V, that was passed in 2012 is winding down and the campuses’ infrastructure needs to be replaced, the district said.

According to the district, Grossmont College lacks the necessary water pressure to respond to a wildfire. One of the projects the bond measure would fund at the school includes upgrades to campus water pressure and fire sprinklers. At Cuyamaca college one of the planned projects would replace a 50-year-old instructional building complex that “no longer supports modern technology, building codes, or academic needs.”

In 2016, a similar bond Measure was placed on the ballot and failed to pass by a narrow 2% of votes.

What are the arguments for and against?

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Measure H: An $18 Million Bond to Finance Construction at Jamul-Dulzura

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Jamul-Dulzura Union School District officials are asking voters to approve an $18 million loan to finance facilities improvements at the East County district. Those construction projects include replacing old and faulty infrastructure, like roofs, plumbing and gas and electric lines, renovating classrooms and adding safety features to campuses. Residents would pay off that loan, with interest, via a tax levied on their property taxes.

How it would work

  • What the new bond would do: The new bond would levy a tax of approximately $30 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value over the course of the bond’s lifetime. 
  • District promises tax rate won’t increase: Officials at Jamul-Dulzura say they’ve structured their bond so that it will not increase the area’s current tax rate. They plan on doing this by issuing new school bonds as previous ones are exhausted, meaning the number that shows up on property owners’ taxes will remain the same. The passing of a new bond, however, would likely mean property owners will be paying the set tax rate for longer than they would have should the bond fail. 
  • How long it will take to pay off: District officials estimate the debt service created by the bond will be paid off over the next 35 years.
  • Exemptions: Only property owners pay off bonds. These include properties of any kind, from residential to commercial.
  • Cost: Bonds are essentially loans districts take out and pay back via property taxes. District officials estimate that the debt service for the bond, which includes interest, will cost taxpayers about $43 million.
  • Oversight: District bond programs are overseen both by an oversight committee composed of community members appointed by the district and, in a more high-level way, by credit rating agencies that grade bonds based on an agency’s projected ability to repay its debts. High credit ratings allowed districts to refinance bond debts when interest rates decrease, cutting down on the total debt to be paid back by property owners. As of 2024, one credit agency awarded Jamul-Dulzura an upper-medium grade – not high risk, but not the highest rating possible. 
  • Voter threshold: In order to pass, school bonds like Measure M need to earn at least 55% of the vote.

Why is it on the ballot?

School budgets are often tight, leaving little room for the high costs of maintaining and renovating facilities. So, California districts frequently turn to bond measures to help finance those kinds of projects.

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District last proposed a bond measure in 1995. That year’s Proposition B asked voters for about $9 million for facilities improvements. It passed overwhelmingly, with nearly 77% of the vote. But now, district leaders say that measure is nearing its expiration and new funds are needed to finance renovations at the district’s schools.

District leaders say the funds will support a slew of renovations to aging facilities, including replacing deteriorating infrastructure such as roofs, electrical systems and plumbing, gas and sewer lines. They also say the funds will be used to upgrade older classrooms to meet modern health and building safety codes and improve safety features on campuses.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure J: Julian Union High School District bond

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Measure J would authorize the Julian Union High School District to issue up to $9 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district serves about 130 students at its one high school.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure _ would authorize the Julian Union High School District to issue up to $9 million in bonds to upgrade its school facilities.
  • Property taxes would go up by $30 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2054. 
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, would be about $18 million if all of the bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The Julian Union High School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in June.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure K: Fallbrook Union Elementary School District bond

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Measure K would authorize the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District to issue up to $76 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district serves nearly 5,100 students in preschool through eighth grade.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure K would authorize the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District to issue up to $76 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities.
  • Property taxes would go up by an average of $30 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2063. 
  • Property owners will stop paying off Prop X, which voters approved in 2002, in 2030. District leaders say repayment of the 2026 would start after Prop X retires, resulting in no tax increase.
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, would be nearly $167 million if all of the bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The Fallbrook Union Elementary School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in August.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure L: Mountain Empire Unified School District bond

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Measure L would authorize the Mountain Empire Unified School District to issue up to $23 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district covers more than 600 square miles in east San Diego County and serves about 1,700 students from transitional kindergarten through high school.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure L would authorize the Mountain Empire Unified School District to issue up to $23 million in bonds to upgrade its facilities.
  • Property taxes would go up by $38 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2061. 
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, would be nearly $48 million if all of the bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The Mountain Empire Unified School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in May.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure M: A $3.5 Billion Bond to Finance San Diego Unified Facilities Projects

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San Diego Unified officials are asking voters to approve a $3.5 billion bond program to finance a slew of facilities improvements, including renovating old classrooms and infrastructure, building new facilities and even building workforce housing. Residents would pay off that loan, with interest, via a tax levied on their property taxes.

How it would work

  • What the new bond would do: The new bond would levy a tax of $32 per $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. 

  • Digging deeper on the “no tax rate increase” promise: San Diego Unified officials are putting the promise that the latest bond won’t raise property owners’ taxes front and center. Just look at the bond's name: “San Diego Unified School District Repair, Student Safety, No Tax Rate Increase Measure.” 

    District officials plan on doing this by issuing new school bonds as previous ones are exhausted, meaning the number that shows up on property owners’ taxes will remain the same. The passing of a new bond, however, would likely mean property owners will be paying the set tax rate for longer than they would have should the bond fail.

  • Exemptions: Only property owners pay off bonds. These include properties of any kind, from residential to commercial.
  • Cost: Bonds are essentially loans districts take out and pay back via property taxes. District officials estimate that the debt service for the bond, which includes interest, will cost taxpayers about $8.1 billion in the coming decades. 
  • Oversight: The districts’ bond program is overseen both by an oversight committee composed of community members appointed by the district and, in a more high-level way, by credit rating agencies that grade bonds based on an agency’s projected ability to repay its debts. Over the years, both entities have given the district’s program high marks. High credit ratings have allowed the district to refinance bond debts when interest rates decrease, cutting down on the total debt to be paid back by property owners.
  • Voter threshold: In order to pass, school bonds like Measure M need to earn at least 55 percent of the vote.

Why is it on the ballot?

School budgets are often tight, leaving little room for the high costs of maintaining and renovating facilities. So, California districts frequently turn to bond measures to help finance those kinds of projects. Few local districts have been as successful as San Diego Unified at convincing voters to approve bonds.

If passed, Measure M would be the fifth district-proposed bond initiative voters have approved since 2008. In total, those bonds will have provided the district with $15 billion to spend on facilities improvements.

At the most recent meeting of the district’s oversight committee in May, officials reported that its previous bonds held a remaining balance of $1.56 billion. District leaders say the remaining fund is not sufficient to keep up with the maintenance needs the district currently has, and will continue to accrue in the future.

District leaders have pitched this latest bond as allowing them to do everything from repairing roofs and plumbing to providing safe drinking water to removing mold, asbestos and lead paint.

What are the arguments for and against?

Measure N: Vista Unified School District bond

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Measure N would authorize the Vista Unified School District to issue up to $543 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities. The district serves more than 20,000 students in transitional kindergarten through high school.

Bonds allow districts to borrow money, then raise property taxes to pay off the loan with interest. School bonds require a 55% yes vote to pass.

How it would work

  • Measure N would authorize the Vista Unified School District to issue up to $543 million in bonds to upgrade school facilities.
  • Property taxes would go up by an average of $58 per $100,000 of assessed property value until 2063. 
  • The total debt service, including the principal and interest, would be more than $1 billion if all of the bonds are issued and sold.

Why is it on the ballot?

The Vista Unified School Board passed a resolution putting the bond measure on the ballot in May.

What are the arguments for and against?

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Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
Carly Kay
Carly Kay is the science and technology reporter at KPBS. She’s written about a wide range of topics from exoplanets and biosensors to endangered salamanders and kelp forest restoration. Carly’s work has appeared in Science News, MIT Technology Review, Stanford School of Medicine and more.
See stories by Carly Kay
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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