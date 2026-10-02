Mayor Gloria declares local emergency ahead of expected heavy El Niño season

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Friday proclaimed a local emergency in the city ahead of potentially severe weather associated with the coming El Niño season.

The proclamation follows emergency declarations made by California and the County of San Diego. By proclaiming a local emergency, the city is now able to "use emergency authorities available under state and local law and supports the city's ability to seek state and federal assistance," according to a statement from Gloria's office.

"Being ready for severe weather means doing the work now, before storms arrive," Gloria said. "That's what we've been doing for months — clearing storm channels, strengthening our infrastructure, coordinating emergency plans and helping San Diegans prepare.

"Declaring a local emergency now gives us additional tools and flexibility to build on that work and respond quickly when severe weather arrives. We're doing everything we can today to keep San Diegans safe tomorrow."

San Diego's Office of Emergency Services has been coordinating an El Niño Preparedness Working Group since this summer in an attempt to identify weaknesses and strengthen plans.

Some of the preparations already underway include:

— Clearing and maintaining more than 11 miles of storm channels;

— Preparing for public sandbag distribution;

— Reviewing evacuation routes and emergency access points;

— Installing protective berms along beaches and the Mission Bay shoreline;

— Preparing for debris removal and extreme weather response;

— Conducting Emergency Operations Center responder training;

— Reviewing critical vendors and contracts to ensure resources are available when needed; and

— Providing residents and businesses with emergency preparedness information through Stay Ready, San Diego, a public preparedness campaign.

The proclamation will remain in effect for seven days unless ratified by the San Diego City Council, which will consider doing so at its regular meeting on Tuesday. If the council ratifies it, it will remain in effect until the council votes to ends it.

"San Diego learned painful lessons from the devastating floods of January 2024. We know how quickly extreme weather can upend lives, damage homes and overwhelm neighborhoods," Gloria said. "City teams will continue working across departments and with our regional partners to protect San Diegans and keep the public informed. I urge every resident and business to use this time to prepare, stay alert and take weather warnings seriously. Preparedness is a shared responsibility, and the actions we take now can protect lives and property in the months ahead."

El Niño is a natural climate pattern marked by warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific, which can shift weather patterns and bring wetter, more intense, powerful winters to California. A study published in the journal Science last month found El Niño events are now more than 36% stronger than before the industrial era, with that trend accelerating over the last 40 years as the planet warms.

Officials warn this El Niño cycle could bring heavy rain, strong winds, mountain snow and coastal flooding. The looming El Niño event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history.

State officials said El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event this fall and winter and a 75% chance it could reach historic strength. Some forecast models predict the developing El Niño could be the largest in the roughly 150-year observational record. Warmer waters and changing currents can bring tropical and subtropical species well north of their typical ranges.

For preparedness information and resources, visit sandiego.gov/elnino.