Meet the candidates for Southwestern Community College District boards

What does a school board member do?
Community college board members adopt and oversee their districts’ budgets, get reports on construction projects and approve changes to the colleges’ course and degree offerings. They also decide whether to put bond measures on the ballot.
Boards can advocate for funding and education policy at the state and federal levels. They may also work with local K-12 districts to offer courses to high school students and support students’ transition to community college.
Why do we vote for school board members?
Like K-12 districts, funding comes from a mix of federal grants, state funding and local taxes. Board members are tasked with approving a budget that reflects the community’s priorities and ensures students have access to higher education.
State revenue for community colleges comes in large part through California’s Student-Centered Funding Formula. The amount a community college district receives depends on enrollment and the number of low-income students the district serves.