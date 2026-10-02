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KPBS Voter Hub - Election information for voters and resources

Meet the candidates for Palomar Community College District board

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published October 2, 2026 at 2:22 PM PDT
Updated October 2, 2026 at 2:22 PM PDT

What does a school board member do?

Community college board members adopt and oversee their districts’ budgets, get reports on construction projects and approve changes to the colleges’ course and degree offerings. They also decide whether to put bond measures on the ballot.

Boards can advocate for funding and education policy at the state and federal levels. They may also work with local K-12 districts to offer courses to high school students and support students’ transition to community college.

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California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
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Why do we vote for school board members?

Like K-12 districts, funding comes from a mix of federal grants, state funding and local taxes. Board members are tasked with approving a budget that reflects the community’s priorities and ensures students have access to higher education.

State revenue for community colleges comes in large part through California’s Student-Centered Funding Formula. The amount a community college district receives depends on enrollment and the number of low-income students the district serves.

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections NewsNorth County
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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