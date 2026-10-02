SDG&E initiates power shutoffs amid extreme Heat, Santa Ana winds

Driven by extreme heat and Santa Ana winds, San Diego Gas & Electric initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs Friday in specific communities to help reduce wildfire risk and for public safety.

An up-to-date list of impacted communities can be found at sdge.com/ready.

The utility's Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the extreme heat, high winds, and severe wildfire conditions and will continue to de- energize equipment for safety as conditions warrant. Power will not be restored until conditions improve and no longer pose a threat to the infrastructure, according to the utility company.

To support affected residents, Community Resource Centers will be available for customers impacted by a PSPS. These locations are open to the public and equipped with amenities such as water, snacks, air conditioning, Wi- Fi, and phone and medical device charging.

The most current list of impacted communities, along with Community Resource Center locations and hours, is available at sdge.com/ready.

State regulators approve PSPS as an important safety tool of last resort to mitigate fire risk during dangerous weather conditions. In addition to scheduled shutoffs, high winds and other weather conditions have the potential to trigger unplanned outages throughout the region.

Customers are encouraged to visit SDG&E's outage map at sdge.com/outages for unplanned outage details and expected restoration times.

Officials reminded residents never to approach damaged infrastructure or downed power lines, and to report them immediately by calling 911 or SDG&E's call center at 800-411-7343.

To offer enhanced support during a PSPS, SDG&E has partnered with 211 San Diego. The 211 service is free, confidential, and available to answer customer calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in over 200 languages. Customers with hearing impairments can dial 211 or 711 and ask to be connected to 211 at 858-900-1211.

For ongoing updates about this PSPS event, residents can visit SDGEtoday.com or follow SDG&E's X channel at @SDGE.