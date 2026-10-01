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Proposition 43: Raise vote threshold for special tax measures

By Calmatters staff
Published October 1, 2026 at 8:57 PM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 8:57 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s midterms: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 43 do?

This would make it harder to impose or increase local taxes by raising the threshold for local citizen-driven special tax ballot initiatives to pass from a simple majority to two-thirds. The two-thirds threshold already applies to taxes proposed by local governments but not by individuals. The measure reflects a deal between state lawmakers and the anti-tax Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association to keep a more restrictive tax proposal off the ballot.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

Anti-tax advocates have championed similar policies for years, arguing that special interest groups have exploited the simple majority threshold during low-turnout elections to pass special taxes.


Opponents

Opponents argue the measure would limit the ability to raise needed revenue for local services and make it easier for moneyed interests to block tax initiatives that the majority of voters support.


Ballot text

LIMITS VOTERS’ ABILITY TO RAISE REVENUE FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES. LEGISLATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Limits voters’ ability to pass voter-proposed local special taxes by increasing percentage of votes needed to approve such ballot measures from a majority (over 50%) to two-thirds, beginning January 1, 2027. Fiscal Impact: Possibility that local government tax revenues will not go up as much in the future due to a higher vote threshold for certain taxes.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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