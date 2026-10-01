SD Community College District installs signs prohibiting ICE actions on campus

Weeks after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested one person near San Diego City College and pursued another onto campus, the San Diego Community College District on Thursday began installing signs prohibiting immigration enforcement on its property.

The 18-by-30-inch signs were being installed around the district's 10 campus locations at entry points.

"This property is owned by the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD). This property may only be used for purposes that have been authorized by SDCCD and may not be used for immigration enforcement staging areas, processing locations, or any related operations," the signs read.

On Sept. 8, at around 9:30 a.m., ICE agents in unmarked vehicles stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 16th and C streets, according to district officials. The driver, City College student Renatho Casseus, was taken into custody, while the passenger fled onto City College's campus.

District officials said the pursuing ICE agents "quickly stopped as they recognized they were entering a college campus. The agents went back to their vehicles and left. ICE is no longer in the area and did not engage with anyone else on campus."

SDCCD officials said the signs have been in the works since the spring, but were accelerated after the Sept. 8 incident.

"College campuses are a place of learning, and no one should have to be fearful about coming to work or attending class," said SDCCD Chancellor Gregory Smith. "These signs make it abundantly clear that immigration enforcement is prohibited on SDCCD property."

Santa Barbara City College installed similar signs last year after ICE used its campus as a staging site for immigration enforcement.

Since the Sept. 8 incident, the community college district has started the use of text alerts as soon as federal immigration officials come onto campus. In addition, the district and its colleges have expanded counseling and legal support services for students, and have raised funds to pay Casseus' legal bills.

Going forward, Smith said the district will "advocate with its congressional representatives for legislation that would prevent immigration enforcement activity at education, medical and religious facilities, and other sensitive locations," a district statement read.

The City College enforcement action, and a similar one in which ICE agents took two parents into custody while they were dropping off their child at John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek, sparked backlash from local elected officials.

"Parents should be able to drop their children off at school without fearing detention, and students should be able to attend class without encountering federal immigration enforcement around their campus," read a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin penned by Reps. Juan Vargas, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs, all D-San Diego, Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, and California's senators, Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff. "Schools and institutions of higher education have long been places where students feel safe enough to learn, belong, and achieve their academic dreams without their lives being uprooted. Schools should not become the backdrop for immigration enforcement activity, nor should parents have to choose between bringing their children to school and fearing that they may be detained in the process.

"As back to school season continues, we demand that you end all ICE activity in the immediate vicinity of schools and college campuses, particularly during school arrival and dismissal times."

ICE has not responded to requests for comment regarding the actions.

According to SDCCD, California law restricts federal immigration enforcement officers from entering nonpublic areas of school campuses, questioning students, or accessing personal student and family data without a valid judicial warrant or court order. In addition, SDCCD policy prevents district employees from assisting federal immigration officials.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria denounced the ICE actions.

"No parent should have to fear being separated from their family simply for dropping their child off at school," he said. "Actions like these inflict fear and trauma far beyond those who are detained. Children are left wondering whether their parents will come home. Families may become afraid to take their children to school. And educators are forced to help children navigate fear and uncertainty that no child should have to experience.

"This is cruel, unnecessary and counterproductive. It does nothing to make our communities safer."

The SDCCD last month issued a statement that said the "intrusion" by law enforcement is "both disruptive, unwelcome and in conflict with the SDCCD's core values. City College and the SDCCD are reaching out with counseling and legal services to support students and employees who were affected by this activity."