Ahead of Bonita shelter closing, county animal service asks for public help

San Diego County Animal Services on Thursday asked for the public's assistance in fostering or adopting animals from the Bonita shelter ahead of its move to a new facility in Santee on Oct. 15.

The new facility will open the same day the Bonita shelter will close, providing "upgraded medical areas, modern kennels with improved design, and spaces built to reduce stress, increase enrichment and socialization, and support better care for animals and the community," a county statement read.

All Bonita sheltering operations will move to the new Santee location, but field services, licensing and community support will continue for residents in the unincorporated areas near Bonita. County Animal Services will continue operating its Carlsbad shelter.

As the county prepares for the move, any members of the community who can look after an animal — even temporarily — will "lighten stress on pets and streamline the process for staff."

"Early adoptions also help animals avoid the challenges of transport and adjusting to the new space," the county statement read.

The new Santee shelter is located off Riverview Parkway and Magnolia Avenue and includes:

— Larger, divided dog kennels and cattery spaces with improved ventilation and natural light;

— Dedicated medical and surgical suites for expanded on-site treatment;

— Separate isolation and quarantine areas to protect animal and staff health;

— Outdoor play yards and enrichment areas for exercise and socialization;

— An adoption lounge and lobby for a more comfortable process;

— Updated staff workspaces and break rooms with new furniture and technology; and

— Expanded parking for visitors and employees.

Although the new shelter is located in Santee, that city will continue its contract with the San Diego Humane Society for animal control services. Santee residents should continue contacting the San Diego Humane Society for stray animals, barking complaints or lost pets, according to the county statement.

The Santee Animal Shelter will serve residents who live in the county's unincorporated areas.