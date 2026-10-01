SDG&E prepares for prolonged heat wave and increased energy demand

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is taking proactive steps to prepare for an expected prolonged heat wave this week, increasing energy demand and changing weather conditions across the region.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for portions of San Diego County, running from Friday morning through Thursday evening. Forecasters predict a long-duration heat event, with temperatures on the hottest days potentially reaching around 90 degrees near the coast and the upper 90s to mid-100s in the valleys.

As energy demand climbs with residents and businesses using more electricity to stay cool, SDG&E stated it plans year-round by forecasting needs, monitoring grid conditions and ensuring the electric system is ready.

"Readiness during an extended weather event requires constant attention," said Kevin Geraghty, chief operating and safety officer. "Our teams are continuously monitoring weather, energy-demand and system conditions, adjusting operational plans as conditions evolve and positioning personnel and resources so teams can respond quickly if conditions affect equipment or electric service while keeping customers informed."

SDG&E customers were encouraged to reduce or shift nonessential electricity use between 4 and 9 p.m., when energy demand peaks. The utility provider recommended the following steps to help customers stay comfortable and manage energy use:

Pre-cool your home earlier in the day, before temperatures and energy demand peak;

Set the thermostat a few degrees higher, health permitting;

Close blinds, shades and curtains to help block out the heat;

Use ceiling or portable fans when possible to reduce air- conditioning use;

Delay using major appliances, including dishwashers, washing machines, dryers and ovens, until after 9 p.m.;

Unplug electronics when they are not in use or use a smart power strip to reduce unnecessary energy consumption;

Find a Cool Zone. Cool Zones provide a safe, air-conditioned place for people who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat. Visiting a Cool Zone can help residents stay comfortable during the hottest parts of the day while reducing home cooling costs.

Alongside extreme heat, forecasts indicate dry conditions and offshore winds developing later in the week and strengthening through the weekend. Customers in high-fire-threat areas are advised to review emergency plans and update contact information in case a Public Safety Power Shutoff is initiated.

Additional preparedness recommendations include:

Stay hydrated and limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day;

Check on older adults, family members and neighbors who may need additional support;

Charge mobile devices and portable batteries;

Review household emergency supplies and preparedness plans;

Confirm that contact information is current in My Energy Center.

For high-heat resources and energy-saving information, customers can go to SDGE.com/HighHeat. Those potentially affected by changing wildfire or PSPS conditions will receive direct communications from SDG&E or can go to SDGE.com/Ready.