Carly Kay is the science and technology reporter at KPBS. She’s written about a wide range of topics from exoplanets and biosensors to endangered salamanders and kelp forest restoration. Carly’s work has appeared in Science News, MIT Technology Review, Stanford School of Medicine and more.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a master’s degree in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

You can find her nerding out on tide pool creatures and scavenging for the perfect ice cream scoop.