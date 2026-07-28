Carly KayScience and Technology Reporter
Carly Kay is the science and technology reporter at KPBS. She’s written about a wide range of topics from exoplanets and biosensors to endangered salamanders and kelp forest restoration. Carly’s work has appeared in Science News, MIT Technology Review, Stanford School of Medicine and more.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a master’s degree in science communication from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
You can find her nerding out on tide pool creatures and scavenging for the perfect ice cream scoop.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
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COVID-19 cases began to rise in San Diego County last week. At the same time, a newly available drug could help protect some people at higher risk of severe illness.
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A pro-voter ID group claims California’s attorney general changed Prop 39 language to mislead voters. The Attorney General’s Office denies the charge.
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New Logan Heights Elks Lodge murals depict African American, Chicano music icons and community leadersThe muralists hope their work offers lessons from past generations and revives the arts in the area.
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The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage reached 6.66% on average Thursday.
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The accusations against Dr. Anthony Fauci, once the nation's leading infectious disease expert, have some experts worrying that these events may further erode public health staffing in the U.S.
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Big waves are being created by Hurricane Genevieve off the west coast of Mexico.
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