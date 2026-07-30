New prescription pill aims to help prevent COVID after exposure

San Diego County reported 180 COVID-19 cases the week ending July 25, an increase of 46 cases from the previous week. Test positivity also rose — from 2.2% earlier in July to 5.5% last week. A rising COVID-19 test positivity rate matters because it indicates higher community transmission and warns of an emerging virus surge, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“We haven't had a well-defined pattern, but it looks like we're going to have another mini-surge where we get this surge of cases … towards the end of the summer,” said Dr. Ahmed Salem, a pulmonologist with Sharp HealthCare.

Xocova , the first oral antiviral pill designed to help prevent people from getting sick to obtain approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, became available by prescription just a week ago. According to the drug's manufacturer, a clinical trial found the drug reduced the risk of developing COVID-19 symptoms by 67% if started within 72 hours of exposure to the virus.

“This is a postexposure, so you know you've been exposed to somebody with COVID, you don't have to be symptomatic, and it's a five-day regimen, so you take the pills to hopefully not develop full onset, full-blown infection,” Salem said.

He said this is a new tool he can use to help treat COVID-19 patients.

But the medication isn't for everyone, Salem said.

“If you're a healthy person, and you've had exposure, you're likely not to get much benefit from this,” he said.

The drug is most likely to benefit people at higher risk of severe illness.

“If you are in one of those vulnerable populations, you're immunocompromised, you're elderly, you have multiple medical comorbidities, and of course, you know you've had an exposure, then this would be beneficial,” Salem said.

But even for people who may benefit, getting the medication could be another hurdle. The list price for the seven-tablet regimen is about $1,400 dollars, although what patients pay will depend on insurance coverage.

“Once we get that Medicare approval, then usually the other insurance companies will fall in line,” Salem said. “But insurance companies are usually not eager to approve things, so that can be a battle as well. We have to, as physicians, advocate for our patients if we think it's appropriate.”