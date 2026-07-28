Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

America 250
This year marks an important milestone for our nation: 250 years since 13 British colonies claimed their independence and stood united for the values of freedom, liberty and democracy. KPBS’ America 250 project is a collection of stories, programs and events that help us reflect upon the ideals we aspire for the next generation. Explore our national and local history, reflect upon who we are and ask what we want to be.
A duplex sits on a street in Mission Hills, where most properties are zoned for single-family homes, July 24, 2026.
Andrew Bowen
A duplex sits on a street in Mission Hills, where most properties are zoned for single-family homes, July 24, 2026.

How 'downzoning' shaped San Diego — and pushed growth into the suburbs

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published July 28, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

At first glance, San Diego's Mission Hills neighborhood looks like a suburb in the middle of the city. But look closer and you'll see a lot more than just single-family homes.

Scattered amongst the quiet streets and houses with big yards are a number of duplexes, granny flats and small apartment buildings. Most were built a century ago, when the neighborhood was served by the city's electric streetcar network.

"They really add up to providing a lot of housing in a small space, which makes it a much better neighborhood than something that's sprawled out all over the place," said Mike Stepner, a resident of Mission Hills and retiree who worked in the San Diego City Planning Department for 27 years.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Until recently, much of the neighborhood's small-scale multifamily housing would have been illegal to build. That's because in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, San Diego downzoned huge swaths of its urban core, effectively banning apartments in some of the city's most walkable neighborhoods.

Downzoning is a city planning term that describes when a government changes a neighborhood's land use regulations to allow for less housing. The practice took off in San Diego after 1967 — the year the city adopted its first general plan.

A bus stop sits in front of a small apartment building in Mission Hills, July 24, 2026.
Andrew Bowen
A bus stop sits in front of a small apartment building in Mission Hills, July 24, 2026.

Leaders at the time said the general plan would combat urban sprawl and encourage more compact development. In reality, the plan kicked off decades of downzoning that dramatically reduced the city's ability to grow.

Neighborhoods that were downzoned include Mission Hills, Middletown, Hillcrest, North Park, Midway, Clairemont, College Area, La Jolla and Pacific Beach.

San Diego City Planning Director Heidi VonBlum said the era of downzoning was a fateful mistake that pushed growth further into the suburbs, lengthening commute times and blocking the construction of lower-cost housing options.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"When you have lower density, the price of housing is inherently higher," VonBlum said. "The higher the density, the more affordable the housing can be. And so if it were not but for the downzoning, we'd probably be in a very different situation than we are today in terms of housing affordability."

San Diego's first zoning ordinance was adopted in 1923. Stepner said early zoning was fairly simple and permissive. He recalls a colleague carrying around a roughly 30-page booklet that contained all the regulations for the city's four distinct zones.

A trolley leaves the Clairemont Drive Station, Aug. 27, 2025.
Quality of Life
Clairemont, College Area poised for growth under new community plans
Andrew Bowen

Today, the city has dozens of zones spanning hundreds of pages in the Land Development Code. Stepner said the city began to use zoning to try and solve every minute neighborhood issue. He often found the regulations excessive — sometimes even absurd.

"I remember a discussion about whether a yogurt shop is the same as an ice cream shop," Stepner said. "What the hell difference is it? It makes no difference!"

While downzoning was sometimes used to protect San Diego's canyons and preserve open space, news coverage at the time suggests it was more often motivated by a desire among incumbent homeowners to preserve "community character."

That phrase can be used as a dog whistle, said Richard Rothstein, a historian and author of the book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America. As courts and lawmakers began to outlaw explicitly racist housing discrimination, zoning emerged as a more subtle tool to segregate neighborhoods by race and class.

A duplex and small bungalow houses line a street in Mission Hills, July 24, 2026.
Andrew Bowen
A duplex and small bungalow houses line a street in Mission Hills, July 24, 2026.

"Preserving community character is a code word for keeping out non-white people," Rothstein said. "You can't prove it just by the phrase 'community character,' but frequently when you go into the … city council meetings where this is being debated, people do make racially explicit comments that explain what 'community character' means."

VonBlum said as the city works to reverse decades of downzoning and allow higher density housing near jobs and public transit, it is also working to include populations that were historically excluded from planning processes.

Two craftsman style homes are seen in the North Park Dryden Historic District, Oct. 7, 2025.
Living
San Diego City Council approves package of historic preservation reforms
Andrew Bowen

"We may hear from decades ago the community wanted no change, no additional housing, they wanted large lot sizes," VonBlum said. "We may not have heard from the workers that were working in the community, that were commuting in for an hour and really would love the opportunity to live on a smaller lot size, in a smaller house."

While San Diego has been reversing some of the downzoning from the last century, it has not made significant changes to the city's single-family neighborhoods. But that could change later this year, as Mayor Todd Gloria prepares an initiative to allow more townhomes and smaller lot sizes throughout the city.

When announcing the "Neighborhood Homes For All of Us" initiative last December, Gloria said its goal was to create a wider range of housing options for people of all income levels.

"We must create more opportunities for residents who are stuck between the rising cost of single-family homes and the limited options in today's market," Gloria said. "'Neighborhood Homes For All of Us' gives us a chance to do just that."

Tags

Local Housing
Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
See stories by Andrew Bowen
What issues should San Diego's leaders be paying the most attention to?

America 250
Explore our national and local history, and reflect upon who we are and what we want to be as part of KPBS' America 250 project.
Visit America 250

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News