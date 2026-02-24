Give Now
San Diego City Council approves package of historic preservation reforms

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published February 24, 2026 at 5:48 PM PST
Two craftsman style homes are seen in the North Park Dryden Historic District, Oct. 7, 2025.
Andrew Bowen
/
KPBS
Two craftsman style homes are seen in the North Park Dryden Historic District, Oct. 7, 2025.

The San Diego City Council on Monday approved a package of reforms to the city's historic preservation rules in an effort to balance preservation with the need for more housing.

Thousands of properties in the city have been designated as historic resources, meaning they are covered by strict regulations on demolition, renovations and new construction. Critics say the rules have been weaponized to block new housing in the city's most desirable neighborhoods.

The first package of reforms under the city's "Preservation and Progress" initiative include a right to appeal historic designations to the City Council. The reforms also grant the council more discretion to overturn decisions made by the Historic Resources Board.

The reforms were approved 5-1, with Council President Joe LaCava casting the lone "no" vote. Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said the change would make the historic designation process more transparent and accountable.

"This City Council is held accountable for the decisions that it makes," Whitburn said. "So I think that it is reasonable for the City Council to be able to make the decisions that it thinks are proper."

A trolley leaves the Clairemont Drive Station, Aug. 27, 2025.
Quality of Life
Clairemont, College Area poised for growth under new community plans
Andrew Bowen

Alana Coons of Save our Heritage Organisation said the reforms would politicize a process that's meant to be grounded in facts and evidence.

"It makes sweeping structural changes to how historic resources are evaluated, designated, appealed and protected in the city of San Diego," Coons said. "These changes directly affect historic properties, historic districts and the integrity of the city's preservation framework."

The city aims to start holding public hearings on a second package of reforms in the summer. The second package is expected to include changes to the city's Mills Act program, which offers tax breaks to owners of historic properties.

Supporters of that program say it helps property owners afford preservation work on their home, while critics say the program is poorly monitored and represents a giveaway to mostly wealthy homeowners.

Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
