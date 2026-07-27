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Environment

Extreme heat warning remains in effect until Monday night in San Diego County

By City News Service
Published July 27, 2026 at 4:09 PM PDT
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.
David J. Phillip
/
AP
As the heat breaks records, remember that preventing heatstroke or heat exhaustion takes planning ahead to ensure you stay hydrated and can cool off frequently.

Dangerously hot conditions are in the forecast for eastern San Diego County until at least 8 p.m. Monday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s in the mountains and up to 115 in the local deserts, forecasters said Monday.

"Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses," the NWS said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

A heat risk warning was in effect until at least Monday night, as elevated low temperatures will limit overnight relief from the heat, the NWS said.

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For coastal and inland valley areas — where temperatures are expected to climb to the mid-80s for the mesas with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s — a less urgent heat advisory was in effect over the same period. Inland valleys were expected to reach the upper 90s this week.

Monday and Tuesday should see a few degrees of cooling, but more temperature-raising high pressure likely will return at the end of the week, forecasters said.

People were reminded to never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle for even a minute on hot days, as inside temperatures can rapidly reach deadly levels.

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