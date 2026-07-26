Comic-Con 2026: Biggest trailers, announcements and surprises from San Diego

Comic-Con International 2026 brought together Hollywood studios, comic book publishers, streaming platforms and global fandoms for four days of panels, announcements and fan events in San Diego. Along with new film and TV projects, this year's convention included a major milestone for the event itself: Comic-Con will remain in San Diego through 2030.

Here are some of the biggest announcements and moments from Comic-Con 2026.



Convention news

Comic-Con International reached an agreement with the City of San Diego, the San Diego Convention Center, the San Diego Tourism Authority and regional partners to keep the convention in San Diego through 2030.

Comic-Con Chief Communications and Strategy Officer David Glanzer credited the city, tourism officials and participating hotels for helping secure the agreement.

"We are grateful to the City, Tourism Authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come," Glanzer said.



Film

Marvel Studios announced "Black Panther 3," which is scheduled for release in 2028. Ryan Coogler will return to direct, and David Jonsson ("Industry," "The Long Walk") will take on the role of the new Black Panther.

Ryan Gosling joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "Ghost Rider."

John Cena promoted two upcoming projects at Comic-Con: "Matchbox," a live-action feature film co-starring Jessica Biel that premieres Oct. 9 on Apple TV+, and "Coyote vs. Acme," which debuted its full trailer.

Guillermo del Toro criticized the use of AI in filmmaking during a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary re-release of "Pan's Labyrinth." Del Toro said he did not use AI in converting the film into 3D for the anniversary release. He also shared a trailer for a documentary about the making and legacy of the film.

Riley Arthur / KPBS Guillermo del Toro mimes filming a movie during a panel for the 20th anniversary re-release of "Pan's Labyrinth" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.

TV

DC Studios shared new details about "Lanterns," including that the Manhunters will serve as a central threat in the upcoming series. The panel also teased the possibility of Red Lanterns appearing.

Courtesy of DC Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in "Lanterns."

"Blade Runner 2099" released its first trailer, starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. The limited series will stream on Prime Video.

Hulu announced the return of "Futurama" with Season 14, which premieres Aug. 3 with two "XXXL-Sized" specials.



After more than a decade on the shelf, "Star Wars: Detours" is finally getting a release. The animated comedy series was completed before Disney acquired Lucasfilm.



Apple TV+ released the first teaser for "Neuromancer," an adaptation of William Gibson's 1984 cyberpunk novel starring Callum Turner.

AMC renewed "Interview With The Vampire" for a fourth season.



Prime Video released the first trailer for "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" Season 3. The fantasy series returns in November, with Jamie Campbell Bower and Simon Pegg joining the cast.

"Yaga," a Crave original series released its first trailer ahead of its October debut on AMC+.



AppleTV+ released the first trailer for "Dark Matter" Season 2. The series returns Aug. 28 and will expand its alternate-Chicago storyline with new characters.

Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" debuted its first teaser ahead of its Oct. 8 premiere on Prime Video. The eight-episode series adapts Stephen King's classic horror novel.

"Avatar: Seven Havens" debuted its first trailer, introducing fans to Pavi, the next Avatar after Korra. The series will debut Oct. 9 on Paramount+.

Comics

Marvel announced "Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium," a five-issue limited comic book series that follows Indiana Jones after the events of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Lucasfilm Publishing Promotional image for the Marvel comic book series "Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium."

Eisner Awards

The Eisner Awards recognized this year's comics, with DC's "Absolute Martian Manhunter" winning best limited series and best penciller/inker for Javier Rodríguez. Rodríguez also shared the award for best cover artist, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou won best lettering. "This Place Kills Me," by Mariko Tamaki and Nicole Goux, won best publication for teens and best writer.

George Takei won an Eisner Award for his graphic memoir "It Rhymes With Takei."

Gaming

Sony announced "God of War: Laufey," a new game centered on Faye that arrives Feb. 16, 2027.

Amazon is expanding "Batman: Caped Crusader" with a companion video game. "Batman: Caped Crusader — Chronicles" launches July 31 on Amazon Luna.

Surprise appearances and performances

Ryan Reynolds made an unexpected appearance during Marvel's Hall H presentation, stepping out from the audience in a gray-and-black Deadpool suit before joking about joining "Avengers: Doomsday."



K-pop group ENHYPEN brought its "DARK MOON" franchise to Comic-Con with a panel on vampire storytelling and a performance at the House of Blues during the "DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT" event.

Green Day performed Friday from the top of an ice cream truck as part of a promotion for the band's upcoming film "Nimrods."

Johnny Depp appeared in character as Ebenezer Scrooge outside the "Scrooge and Marley" shop in the Gaslamp, heckling passersby while promoting "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol," which debuted its first trailer.