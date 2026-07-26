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Guillermo del Toro discussed his hatred of AI in filmmaking at a panel at Comic-Con, July, 24, 2026.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
Guillermo del Toro speaks during a panel at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026, where he discussed his opposition to the use of AI in filmmaking.

Comic-Con 2026: Biggest trailers, announcements and surprises from San Diego

By Riley Arthur / Web Producer
Published July 26, 2026 at 2:11 PM PDT

Comic-Con International 2026 brought together Hollywood studios, comic book publishers, streaming platforms and global fandoms for four days of panels, announcements and fan events in San Diego. Along with new film and TV projects, this year's convention included a major milestone for the event itself: Comic-Con will remain in San Diego through 2030.

Here are some of the biggest announcements and moments from Comic-Con 2026.

Convention news

Comic-Con International reached an agreement with the City of San Diego, the San Diego Convention Center, the San Diego Tourism Authority and regional partners to keep the convention in San Diego through 2030.

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Comic-Con Chief Communications and Strategy Officer David Glanzer credited the city, tourism officials and participating hotels for helping secure the agreement.

"We are grateful to the City, Tourism Authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come," Glanzer said.

Film

  • Marvel Studios announced "Black Panther 3," which is scheduled for release in 2028. Ryan Coogler will return to direct, and David Jonsson ("Industry," "The Long Walk") will take on the role of the new Black Panther.

  • Ryan Gosling joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as "Ghost Rider."

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  • John Cena promoted two upcoming projects at Comic-Con: "Matchbox," a live-action feature film co-starring Jessica Biel that premieres Oct. 9 on Apple TV+, and "Coyote vs. Acme," which debuted its full trailer.

  • Guillermo del Toro criticized the use of AI in filmmaking during a panel celebrating the 20th anniversary re-release of "Pan's Labyrinth." Del Toro said he did not use AI in converting the film into 3D for the anniversary release. He also shared a trailer for a documentary about the making and legacy of the film.
Guillermo del Toro mimes shooting a movie during a panel for Pan's Labyrinth 20th Anniversary release.
Riley Arthur
/
KPBS
Guillermo del Toro mimes filming a movie during a panel for the 20th anniversary re-release of "Pan's Labyrinth" at Comic-Con on July 24, 2026.

TV

  • DC Studios shared new details about "Lanterns," including that the Manhunters will serve as a central threat in the upcoming series. The panel also teased the possibility of Red Lanterns appearing.
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in Lanterns, season 1.
Courtesy of DC
Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler in "Lanterns."

  • "Blade Runner 2099" released its first trailer, starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer. The limited series will stream on Prime Video.

  • Hulu announced the return of "Futurama" with Season 14, which premieres Aug. 3 with two "XXXL-Sized" specials.
  • After more than a decade on the shelf, "Star Wars: Detours" is finally getting a release. The animated comedy series was completed before Disney acquired Lucasfilm.
  • Apple TV+ released the first teaser for "Neuromancer," an adaptation of William Gibson's 1984 cyberpunk novel starring Callum Turner.

  • "Yaga," a Crave original series released its first trailer ahead of its October debut on AMC+.
  • AppleTV+ released the first trailer for "Dark Matter" Season 2. The series returns Aug. 28 and will expand its alternate-Chicago storyline with new characters.

  • Mike Flanagan's "Carrie" debuted its first teaser ahead of its Oct. 8 premiere on Prime Video. The eight-episode series adapts Stephen King's classic horror novel.

  • "Avatar: Seven Havens" debuted its first trailer, introducing fans to Pavi, the next Avatar after Korra. The series will debut Oct. 9 on Paramount+.

Comics

Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium comic book promo image.
Lucasfilm Publishing
Promotional image for the Marvel comic book series "Indiana Jones and the Sword of Pandemonium."

Eisner Awards

The Eisner Awards recognized this year's comics, with DC's "Absolute Martian Manhunter" winning best limited series and best penciller/inker for Javier Rodríguez. Rodríguez also shared the award for best cover artist, and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou won best lettering. "This Place Kills Me," by Mariko Tamaki and Nicole Goux, won best publication for teens and best writer.

George Takei won an Eisner Award for his graphic memoir "It Rhymes With Takei."

Gaming

Surprise appearances and performances

  • Ryan Reynolds made an unexpected appearance during Marvel's Hall H presentation, stepping out from the audience in a gray-and-black Deadpool suit before joking about joining "Avengers: Doomsday."
  • K-pop group ENHYPEN brought its "DARK MOON" franchise to Comic-Con with a panel on vampire storytelling and a performance at the House of Blues during the "DARK MOON BLOOD NIGHT" event.

  • Green Day performed Friday from the top of an ice cream truck as part of a promotion for the band's upcoming film "Nimrods."

  • Rapper Common performed at the Silo pop-up on Friday.

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Arts & Culture Comic-ConSan DiegoBooksPop CultureFilmTVSan Diego
Riley Arthur
Riley Arthur is a web producer at KPBS. She is responsible for copy editing, updating the station’s website, writing stories and multimedia production.
See stories by Riley Arthur
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