Comic-Con to remain in San Diego through at least 2030, city leaders announce

Comic-Con International will stay in San Diego through at least 2030, according to a deal announced Wednesday between the city and event organizers.

Mayor Todd Gloria made the announcement Wednesday morning alongside officials from Comic-Con International, the San Diego Convention Center and the San Diego Tourism Authority as they officially kicked off Comic-Con 2026 at the Convention Center.

The event has been held in San Diego since 1970, growing from a "small gathering of comic book enthusiasts into a global cultural phenomenon that attracts fans, creators and artists from around the world," according to a city statement.

"Comic-Con belongs in San Diego, and today's announcement ensures this incredible tradition will continue here through 2030," Gloria said. "This agreement is the result of years of partnership and reflects our shared commitment to the fans, creators, businesses and workers who make Comic-Con unlike anything else in the world. We're proud to welcome everyone back to San Diego for another unforgettable year and excited about the future we're building together."

The 2026 event is expected to attract more than 135,000 attendees during its four-day convention, generate more than $160 million in regional economic impact and see more than 61,000 hotel room nights booked. Comic-Con is projected to generate $3 million in hotel and sales tax revenue for the city, the leaders speaking Wednesday morning said.

"We are both excited and thrilled to remain in San Diego through 2030," said David Glanzer, chief communications and strategy officer of Comic- Con. "We are grateful to the city, tourism authority and the many hotels who have joined in offering increased room blocks at competitive rates that can keep tens of thousands of fans returning to Comic-Con in San Diego for years to come."

Comic-Con is the largest comic book and popular arts convention of its kind in the world, featuring more than 460,000 square feet of exhibit space, more than 1,000 exhibitors, and over 2,000 hours of programming, workshops and special events celebrating comics, film, television, gaming, publishing and the arts.

"With its global reach and audience, Comic-Con has become an enduring part of our city's identity," said Mardeen Mattix, president and CEO of the San Diego Convention Center. "Each year, Comic-Con draws worldwide attention to San Diego, supports thousands of jobs, drives business throughout the region, and generates millions of dollars in hotel and sales tax revenue that fund essential City services for San Diegans.

"Tourism powers San Diego, and Comic-Con's decision to stay in San Diego through 2030 is a significant win for our economy and our community."