Wildfire burns 50 acres near Rainbow Crest Road, evacuation orders issued
A roughly 50-acre brush fire is burning along Rainbow Crest Road in the Rainbow area.
Rainbow 3 Fire
The fire, dubbed Rainbow 3, broke out around 3 a.m., and an evacuation order has been issued, with San Diego County fire officials saying about 10 homes are being threatened.
Evacuations
Evacuation orders were issued by the San Diego Sheriff's Department, and temporary shelter is located at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200 Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook.
If you live in Rainbow, be aware of increased law enforcement and firefighting activity. A brush fire is burning near Rainbow Crest Road.— San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 22, 2026
An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded area in red shown in the map below. It means everyone in the impacted areas must leave… pic.twitter.com/5M65n1JBdJ