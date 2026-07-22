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Public Safety

Wildfire burns 50 acres near Rainbow Crest Road, evacuation orders issued

By KPBS Staff
Contributors: City News Service
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:42 AM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

A roughly 50-acre brush fire is burning along Rainbow Crest Road in the Rainbow area.

Rainbow 3 Fire

The fire, dubbed Rainbow 3, broke out around 3 a.m., and an evacuation order has been issued, with San Diego County fire officials saying about 10 homes are being threatened.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders were issued by the San Diego Sheriff's Department, and temporary shelter is located at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200 Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook.

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KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
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