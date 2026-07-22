Wildfire burns 50 acres near Rainbow Crest Road, evacuation orders issued

A roughly 50-acre brush fire is burning along Rainbow Crest Road in the Rainbow area.



Rainbow 3 Fire

The fire, dubbed Rainbow 3, broke out around 3 a.m., and an evacuation order has been issued, with San Diego County fire officials saying about 10 homes are being threatened.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders were issued by the San Diego Sheriff's Department, and temporary shelter is located at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1200 Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook.