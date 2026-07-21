No Comic-Con badge? Here are some standout off-site events in San Diego

It’s summer in San Diego, and with it comes one of the county’s biggest events: Comic-Con.

People from all over the world travel to San Diego to immerse themselves in the annual celebration of comics, movies, games and art. And even if you don’t have a badge, Comic-Con extends far beyond the convention center, spreading throughout the city with off-site events open to everyone.

For those who want to participate, here are some cool places to visit and events to check out in San Diego during Comic-Con — no badge required.

Food

MaruMart: Demon Slayer Konbini

Petco Park offers a smattering of snacks and food in its Petco Park Interactive Zone, including the iconic ramen brand Maruchan. Maruchan is teaming up with “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,” where character-inspired samples will be served. Fans can also pose for themed photo ops, try their luck at a claw machine and purchase merch.

🕓︎ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23 - Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Lexus Premier Lot, Petco Park | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Hello Kitty Café Truck

Hello Kitty is rolling in with food and merch. Like Maruchan, the Hello Kitty Café Truck will be stationed at the Petco Park Interactive Zone. Sanrio fans can purchase totes, hats, throw blankets, mugs, quarter-zip jackets and T-shirts featuring their favorite characters while satisfying their sweet tooth with themed treats.

🕓︎ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23 - Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Lexus Premier Lot, Petco Park | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Hulu Animayhem

Buckle up, Hulu fans, because two of your favorite TV shows are coming to Animayhem, with characters from “Futurama” and “King of the Hill” taking center stage. Hulu Animayhem is taking over the Gaslamp along the Martin Luther King Jr. Promenade, where fans can grab themed food and drinks inspired by the shows, including Fry’s “100 Days of Cold Brew” and Bobby Hill’s Robata Chane yakitori, while exploring interactive environments, hunting for Easter eggs and shopping for exclusive merchandise.

🕓︎ 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23 - Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Palm Trees Garden at the Hilton Gaslamp, 401 K St., downtown | 🆓Free | MORE INFO

Candy Land Café

Hasbro / via Bucket Listers A forest of lollipops awaits visitors at the Candy Land Café in this undated photo from downtown San Diego.

Last year, San Diego turned pink for “Barbie.” This year, the city will once again embrace the color for Candy Land Café. The board game-inspired experience features colorful decor, rainbow burgers, chocolate barbecue sliders, towering milkshakes and a shareable “Chocolate River” fondue. Guests can also complete a Sweet Adventure checklist, decorate cookies and take photos with oversize candy-themed sets. Reservations are required.

🕓︎ 3- 9 p.m. Thursday, July 9 - Sunday, Oct. 4 | 📍Bayside Kitchen + Bar, 2137 Pacific Highway, downtown | 💵 Tickets start at $24.50 per person | MORE INFO

Kitties & Coffee at The Cat Café

Do you know what’s better than coffee? Coffee and cats! The popular café welcomes visitors to relax with a latte while spending time with adoptable cats. Although walk-ins are accepted, availability varies, and reservations are recommended because spots fill quickly.

🕓︎ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Sunday | 📍302 Island Ave. #101, downtown | 💵 $24.38 | MORE INFO

Westgate Hotel Superhero Tea

It’s Comic-Con with a touch of elegance. Pinkie up, classy! Guests can enjoy gourmet tea sandwiches, house-made pastries, signature desserts, premium teas and a glass of Champagne at the Westgate Hotel’s Superhero Tea. A live harpist will also perform throughout the experience.

🕓︎ Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 - Sunday, July 26 | 📍 The Westgate Hotel

1055 Second Ave., downtown | 💵 Adults: $95; children: $65 | MORE INFO

Art

2025 Comic-Con Art Show

The Comic-Con Art Show features original works — drawings, sculptures, jewelry and more — from more than 100 professional and amateur artists. Many pieces will be available for purchase through a silent auction or quick sale. Visitors must be 18 or older and present a valid ID to bid.

🕓︎ 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25-Sunday, 26 | 📍 Manchester Hyatt in Grand Hall CD, 1 Market Place, downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Chuck Jones Gallery Comic-Con Pop-Up

For animation lovers, the creations of Chuck Jones have been a staple of many childhoods. During Comic-Con week, the Chuck Jones Gallery in Seaport Village invites visitors to view original animation art, new releases and special presentations and panels. Special guests include Disney artist Steve Barton, “The Simpsons” animator Stephen Reis and Ben Olson, an animation director and licensed Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera and Disney fine artist.

🕓︎ Thursday, July 23-Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Chuck Jones Gallery, 809 W Harbor Drive, Seaport Village | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum Mini Garden Art Mart

The San Diego Chinese Historical Museum is hosting a Mini Garden Art Mart celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander media, culture and art. Visitors can learn to draw their own 4-koma comic panels, meet comic artists and are invited to bring stickers, buttons, bracelets and other trinkets to trade.

🕓︎ 2-6 p.m. Friday, July 24 | 📍 San Diego Chinese Historical Museum, 404 Third Ave., downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Activations

Audible’s “Level Up Lounge” Activation

Calling all Crawlers, members of the Princess Posse and fans of the “Bobiverse.” Swing Social is transforming into the “Level Up Lounge,” where visitors can participate in themed activities to earn XP that can be redeemed for exclusive loot and prizes. The lounge includes a “Bobiverse”-inspired BobNet zone, a “Dungeon Crawler Carl” survival station where fans can record their own “Crawler Incident Report,” listening lounges, photo ops and more.

🕓︎ 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Swing Social, 527 Fifth Ave., downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

For Camp Half-Blood fans, Disney is opening a family-friendly activation celebrating Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” based on the third book of the series, “The Titans Curse.” The activation invites attendees to enter Poseidon’s trident before choosing one of three paths inspired by Percy, Annabeth or Thalia.

🕓︎ Hours vary, Thursday, July 24- Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Corner of Fifth Avenue and L Street, downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Disney Entertainment Television This undated photo shows the "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" activation, where attendees enter Poseidon’s trident before choosing one of three paths inspired by Percy, Annabeth or Thalia.

‘Fun Flows Here’ Nickelodeon Experience

Nickelodeon is bringing slime to San Diego Comic-Con with its “Fun Flows Here” experience. Designed for kids and families, the activation gives visitors the chance to get slimed, enjoy an interactive stage with appearances by Nickelodeon characters, participate in raffles and take part in bubble play. Museum members receive early access Thursday.

🕓︎ 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 25 and Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Children’s Museum Park, 200 W Island Ave., downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Adopt-a-Puppy Peanuts Pop-Up x Super 7

The Peanuts gang is teaming up with Super 7 for an adopt-a-puppy experience centered around Snoopy and his siblings. Fans can see eight plush puppies packaged in pet carriers, each accompanied by an adoption certificate. Visitors will also receive a puppy bandanna created in partnership with Best Friends Animal Society.

🕓︎ Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24 - Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍 200 W. Harbor Drive, Suite 105, downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Games

Magic: The Gathering Marvel Super Heroes Experience

Magic: The Gathering will be at the Petco Park Interactive Zone, where players can dive into the Marvel Super Heroes set with learn-to-play sessions and ticketed play opportunities. There will be giveaways and a mini-golf course.

🕓︎ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23 | 📍 Lexus Premier Lot, Petco Park | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

INSERT COIN: Burger Bass

Comic-Con is taking over the newly remodeled Dave & Buster’s Mission Valley for INSERT COIN: Burger Bass. The event features an after-hours arcade experience with lasers, special effects and three musical environments that will play house, techno, bass, UKG and more. The event is for a mature audience.

🕓︎ 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, July 24 - Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Dave & Buster’s, 2931 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley | MORE INFO

Music and movies

Rooftop Cinema Club

For anyone wanting to be a part of the Comic-Con atmosphere without being completely immersed, a rooftop movie may just be the thing. Rooftop Cinema Club will have a list of enticing films, both new and retro, during Comic-Con weekend. Here’s what’s playing:

Showings Thursday, July 23

“Michael” - 7 p.m.

“The Hangover” - 10:15 p.m. Friday, July 24

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” - 5 p.m.

“Moulin Rouge!” - 8 p.m.

“Sinners” - 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 25

“The Notebook” - 12:45 p.m.

“The Princess Bride” - 3:45 p.m.

“Chicago” - 7 p.m.

“Scream” (1996) - 10 p.m. Sunday, July 26

“The Sandlot” - 1 p.m.

“High School Musical” - 3:45 p.m.

“La La Land” - 6:30 p.m.

“Challengers” - 9:30 p.m.

🕓︎ Showtimes listed above | 📍 Rooftop Cinema Club, 1835 Columbia St., downtown | 💵 Tickets starting at $19 | MORE INFO

The Stray Cats

Rockabilly fans can catch legendary band The Stray Cats, known for hits like "Rock This Town" and "Stray Cat Strut." Expect an energetic night of vintage rock 'n' roll, twangy guitar and the band's signature retro style.

🕓︎ 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍The Sound, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar | 💵 Tickets starting at $134.75 | MORE INFO

The Fray

Take a break from Comic-Con with a night of live music featuring The Fray, Dashboard Confessional and Colony House. Sing along to hits like "How to Save a Life" and "Hands Down" at this outdoor concert just a short drive from downtown.

🕓︎ 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive, SDSU| 💵 Tickets starting at $30 | MORE INFO

Education and culture

Lumpia Con

Celebrate Filipino American culture at Lumpia Con Headquarters in the Gaslamp, where food, art and fandom come together during Comic-Con weekend. Free events include live sketching, artist meet-and-greets and community mixers.

🕓︎ 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, July 23; 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 24; 4-6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Gaslamp Lumpia Factory, 423 F St., downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Indigi-Con 2026

Discover Indigenous art, storytelling and pop culture at Indigi-Con, a free event celebrating Native artists, authors, illustrators and creators. Meet creators, browse their work and experience Indigenous voices during Comic-Con weekend.

🕓︎ 3-9 p.m. Thursday, July 23 | 📍 UC San Diego Park & Market, 1100 Market St., downtown | 🆓 Free (but registration is required) | MORE INFO

9th Annual Afrofuturism Lounge

Afro Future Con celebrates Black art, storytelling and innovation with comic creators, animation professionals and community leaders. Browse collectibles, meet creators and enjoy food from local vendors while exploring a vision of a more equitable future.

🕓︎ 7-10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23 | 📍 Fleet Science Center, 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park | 💵 General admission: $30 | MORE INFO

Comics Conference for Educators and Librarians

Learn how comics inspire education and literacy at Comic-Con at the Library, a free five-day event at the San Diego Central Library. Enjoy panels and presentations exploring how graphic storytelling can engage readers of all ages. Registration is highly recommended for interested attendees.

🕓︎ 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 23 - Saturday, July 25; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍 San Diego Public Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Fun for adults

BERO Spider-Man: Brand New Day x Pendry Pop-up

Spider-Man fans can stop by the Pendry Hotel for a free pop-up celebrating “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Snap photos with Spider-Man and, for guests 21 and older, sample Tom Holland's nonalcoholic beer, BERO, served in exclusive themed cans.

🕓︎ Noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 24, and Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Nason's Beer Hall at Pendry San Diego, 550 J St., downtown | 🆓 Free (first come, first served; BERO samples available for guests 21 and older) | MORE INFO

The Killer Tomatoes After-Party

Celebrate the cult classic “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes!” at an official after-party in the Gaslamp. Meet the cast and crew, enjoy cosplay, music and giveaways, and toast the franchise that got its start in San Diego.

🕓︎ 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 25 | 📍 Good Night John Boy, 401 G St., downtown | 💵 Tickets start at $12.51 | MORE INFO

Ready Party One: The Final Level 2026 SDCC Kickoff Party

Kick off Comic-Con at Ready Party One: The Final Level, a gaming-themed party featuring cosplay, immersive experiences and live music from The Flux Capacitors. After the band, DJs keep the dance floor going late into the night at this fan-favorite SDCC event.

🕓︎ 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22 | 📍 Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, downtown | 💵 General admission: $33.85-$44.50 | Ages 21 and older | MORE INFO

Adult Swim On the Green

Head to Bayfront Park for Adult Swim on the Green, a free outdoor fan experience packed with games, rides, exclusive giveaways and interactive activities. Nightly entertainment includes DJ dance parties, live events and appearances tied to Adult Swim favorites like “Rick and Morty” and “My Adventures With Superman.”

🕓︎ 1-10 p.m. Thursday, July 23 - Saturday, July 25; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26 | 📍 Bayfront Park, behind the San Diego Convention Center | 🆓 Free | MORE INFO

Comic Con-Themed Bar Crawl 2026

If you're more interested in chatting about comics over a cold one, this might be an event worth checking out. The eighth annual Comic-Con-themed bar crawl will feature two check-in points and visits to more than 10 locations, where participants can enjoy themed drinks and connect with fellow fans and nightlife adventurers. Cosplay is encouraged. Participants must be 21 or older and present a valid ID.