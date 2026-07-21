Port Board approves renaming section of Spanish Landing Park 'Kumeyaay Beach'

A previously unnamed beach at Spanish Landing Park has officially been renamed Kumeyaay Beach, honoring the people who lived in what is today San Diego before colonization, following a Port of San Diego board decision.

Located on the west side of Spanish Landing Park in the Harbor Island area, Kumeyaay Beach provides residents and visitors with direct access to the bay.

"At the Port of San Diego, we are dedicated to providing coastal access for all, and what better way to showcase this commitment than by honoring the original stewards of San Diego Bay," said Ann Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners. "This permanent name recognizes the Kumeyaay people's lasting connection to the bay and surrounding lands while helping to share their history with everyone who visits our waterfront."

The naming request was supported by the Kumeyaay Cultural Repatriation Committee, and is the first use of the port's naming policy — which requires historical and cultural significance as criteria.

"I'm glad the San Diego Port Commission has decided to honor our people by placing the name `Kumeyaay Beach' on an unnamed section of our Kumeyaay coastline," said Jamie LaBrake, councilman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

The port will update maps, records, and digital resources to reflect the new name, according to a statement from the board. The port will also work with tribal representatives to "develop signage that shares the cultural and historical significance of Kumeyaay Beach."

"For the Kumeyaay people, the waters of San Diego Bay have long been a source of life, culture, and connection," said Board Vice Chair Michael Zucchet. "This recognition is an opportunity to honor the region's first people, celebrate their lasting legacy, and help visitors to our waterfront have a greater understanding of their history."