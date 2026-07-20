San Diego County warming trend could bring heat risk

Near seasonal temperatures are expected through the first half of the week in San Diego County, with an increase in both high and low temperatures for the middle to end of the week, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

An isolated shower or two may develop over the highest mountain peaks Sunday and Monday afternoon, with no impacts expected and drier conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS said. There is an increased chance for afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms over the mountains Thursday and Friday.

The marine layer will remain mostly confined to the coast through the week, reaching into portions of the valleys at times.

Highs Sunday were within a few degrees of Saturday's, maintaining conditions that are within 3 degrees of normal for inland areas, and up to 7 degrees above average for the coast. The first half of the week will see only minor day-to-day changes in temperatures with highs remaining near to slightly above normal, forecasters said.

Thursday is forecast to be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above average. Widespread moderate heat risk is expected west of the mountains with areas of major heat risk in the deserts, mainly due to elevated low temperatures, according to the NWS.

"Limited overnight cooling will exacerbate impacts from the heat, especially for vulnerable populations and those without air conditioning," the NWS said. "Similar levels of heat risk are expected to be maintained through the upcoming weekend."

Elevated to high surf and strong rip and longshore currents are expected through Tuesday. Surf generally 5-7 feet with sets up to 8 feet is expected through Tuesday, with the highest surf focused on south and southwest facing beaches, the NWS said.

Highs along the coast will be in the low to mid-80s, with inland valleys expected to be upper 80s to low 90s. Mountain highs will be in the low 80s to low 90s this week, while the deserts can expect highs in the low 100s.