Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

Cardiff immigration arrest highlights typical enforcement strategy in San Diego region

By Gustavo Solis / Investigative Border Reporter
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:28 PM PDT
The abandoned Nissan Frontier belongs to two construction workers arrested by federal immigration agents in Cardiff about 7 a.m. July 17, 2026.
Gustavo Solis
/
KPBS
The abandoned Nissan Frontier belongs to two construction workers arrested by federal immigration agents in Cardiff about 7 a.m. July 17, 2026.

Abandoned vehicles have become a symbol of immigration enforcement in San Diego County.

And that’s exactly what volunteers who monitor immigration enforcement found in Cardiff early Friday morning outside of a residential construction site.

“Fortunately, they didn’t smash the window,” one of the volunteers told KPBS. “A lot of times you find the cars and sometimes the engine’s running, glass on the street and ICE is gone.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The volunteer asked KPBS to withhold his name. He said he’s been confronted by federal agents in the past and is worried about retaliation.

The abandoned truck, a silver Nissan Frontier, belonged to two construction workers from National City, according to a co-worker. Some of their equipment, like drywall screws, lay on the truck bed. Their lunch was visible from the side window.

Federal agents arrested them around 7 a.m. Friday, according to witnesses.

KPBS reviewed photos of masked agents in unmarked vehicles surrounding the truck. It’s unclear whether the workers were inside the truck when the arrest happened.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents shot and killed two people during traffic stops in July. The agency briefly paused the practice of using vehicle stops for immigration enforcement, but President Donald Trump brought it back this week, NPR reported.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

ICE did not respond to a request for comment by Friday afternoon.

According to one of their co-workers, the brothers have worked at construction sites for nearly two decades. One of them is married and has two children.

“I’ve known his son since he was a little kid,” the co-worker said. “He’s an adult now and wants to be an architect.”

The co-worker asked KPBS to withhold his name, fearing professional repercussions for speaking out about the arrest.

Volunteers told KPBS this arrest is a good example of what immigration enforcement typically looks like in San Diego County. It’s not flash raids like Minneapolis or Los Angeles — the arrests are often quick and quiet.

“Some of the neighbors didn’t even know this happened, and they were just 10 feet away,” the volunteer said.

But enforcement is constant. Since the start of 2025, ICE agents have arrested more than 10,000 people in San Diego and Imperial counties.

Tags

Border & Immigration ImmigrationLaw Enforcement
Gustavo Solis
Gustavo became the Investigative Border Reporter at KPBS in 2021. He was born in Mexico City, grew up in San Diego and has two passports to prove it. He graduated from Columbia University’s School of Journalism in 2013 and has worked in New York City, Miami, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In 2018 he was part of a team of reporters who shared a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory journalism. When he’s not working - and even sometimes when he should be - Gustavo is surfing on both sides of the border.
See stories by Gustavo Solis

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

Border Brief
We're breaking down the complexities of immigration in the Trump era — from the mass deportation campaign to cross-border economics. In each episode hear from experts and dive into the data.
Watch now →
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News