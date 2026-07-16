Temecula City Council, planning group pass resolutions expressing concern over SDG&E power line projects

Two public bodies passed separate unanimous resolutions this week expressing serious concern about wildfire risk for two proposed San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) projects.

One, the Golden Pacific Powerlink , would cross through Temecula.

Mayor Jessica Alexander and the City Council were unequivocal in their opposition to the project during a Tuesday meeting , saying the high-voltage power line is a bad fit for Temecula’s geography and community character.

“We all are going to ‘Save Temecula,’” Alexander said. “We are a force to be reckoned with, and they don’t want to come into our city."

The slogan “Save Temecula, Fight the Powerlink” was splashed across the yellow T-shirts worn by Alexander and members of the public, who previously packed the council chambers to speak against the project.

The transmission line would snake 145 miles from an Imperial Valley substation, northwest through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, through Temecula to a proposed substation near the border of Orange County.

But city leaders say it would run near homes, schools and businesses on land already vulnerable to fire. And they worry the line’s steel lattice towers, potentially up to 200 feet tall, could alter the scenic landscape and harm tourism for local winemakers.

The Temecula City Council resolution opposing the Golden Pacific Powerlink directs staff to intervene in regulatory proceedings on behalf of the city.

Temecula City Councilmember Matt Rahn said the city has had trouble getting basic project info from SDG&E, including when the utility briefed the council in May.

“This is not the way for SDG&E to treat this community, but they demonstrated who they were during our last public hearing,” he said. “So I don’t expect too much at this point.”

There have been similar complaints about SDG&E’s outreach for a smaller transmission line, the Suncrest Loop-in , proposed for east San Diego County.

“Some people saying they didn’t get notices which they should’ve received. And other frustrations about the specificity concerning maps, and routes and so on,” said Ron Nehring, chair of the Crest-Dehesa-Granite Hills-Harbison Canyon Planning Group.

Nehring said during an interview the bigger issue with the 14-mile line is its path through extremely fire-prone terrain east of El Cajon. The 25-year Crest resident said many of his neighbors lost their homes during the Cedar Fire in 2003.

“We’re feeling every day the impact of the level of wildfire risk, and that’s why we at the planning group insist — to the extent that we have a voice — that any major projects that take place in our community reduce the risk, not just hold the line on the risk,” he said.

The planning group serves in an advisory capacity to the county, so the resolution expressing concern about the project, passed Monday, doesn’t hold any formal power.

In response to the resolutions, SDG&E said in a statement that protecting communities from wildfire risk is a fundamental consideration for new infrastructure.

“The Golden Pacific Powerlink and Suncrest 230 kV Loop-In projects were identified through California's statewide transmission planning process to support long-term reliability needs and will undergo California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) review, including evaluation of environmental impacts, potential routes, wildfire risk and public input,” the statement said.

The CPUC has ultimate say over the projects, which still have a number of regulatory hurdles to clear.