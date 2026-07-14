San Diego’s heat may feel manageable, but doctor warns the risks are real

Sunshine. Ocean breezes. Near-perfect weather. That’s the image many people have of San Diego. But doctors said that reputation can create a false sense of security when temperatures climb.

The National Weather service warns of hot conditions reaching the 90’s in parts of San Diego County, health experts urge people not to underestimate the risks of prolonged heat exposure.

In San Diego County, there are nearly 80 Cool Zone locations, at places like libraries and senior centers, where residents can cool off in air-conditioned spaces.

North Park resident Maureen MacKenzie visited the San Diego Central Library on Tuesday with her husband and grandson because their home does not have air conditioning.

“It’s a bit difficult to cool down so we seek out places like this library,” MacKenzie said.

Every organ is involved in maintaining our internal temperature, said Dr. Ian Neel, a physician with UC San Diego Health.

“The hotter outside it gets, the more our body has to work to maintain that normal internal heat. And when we start to undergo what's called heat stress, that can really start to increase how much our body is having to work to keep cool,” Neel said.

That stress can lead to heat exhaustion. Left untreated, it can develop into a life-threatening medical emergency like heat stroke.

Warning signs can include excessive sweating, dizziness, weakness, nausea and confusion, Neel said.

“So if we're seeing any of these symptoms, then that's a sign that we are overheating and we need to actively be doing things to keep ourself cool. Be it moving to a cooler environment, using towels or blankets that are soaked in water so that we can try to externally cool ourself. And most importantly, keeping hydrated,” he said.

Heat can affect everyone, but seniors, children and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the most vulnerable, he said.