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Quality of Life

Chance for thunderstorms this week in San Diego mountains as temps increase

By City News Service
Published July 13, 2026 at 7:57 AM PDT
Palm trees against cloudy skies in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 24, 2021.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
Palm trees against cloudy skies in the Golden Hill neighborhood of San Diego, Calif. on Sept. 24, 2021.

Most of San Diego County will escape the heat wave coming to Southern California this week, but the desert areas will reach triple digits and the mountains could see thunderstorms, forecasters said Monday.

Some inland areas will see moderate to major heat risk mid-week, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast, upper 80s to mid-90s in the valleys, the mountains reaching 91 on Wednesday, and triple digits in the deserts peaking at 108 on Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego will peak at 79 degrees Wednesday, forecasters said.

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An increased chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly over the mountains is predicted each afternoon and evening this week.

"Any thunderstorms that develop will be accompanied by gusty and erratic winds, lightning, and brief, heavy rainfall," the NWS said. "For the first half of the week, Monday looks like the most likely day for more widespread showers and thunderstorms to develop over the mountains."

Low clouds are expected to linger into mid-morning in some coastal locations.

A beach hazards statement is in effect Sunday afternoon through Tuesday evening, with a higher risk of rip currents through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Astronomical high tides combined with a modest south swell are expected to create areas of coastal flooding in low-lying areas, boardwalks, beach parking lots and beach adjacent streets during evening high tides.

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