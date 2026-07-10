California Coastal Commission OKs Carlsbad’s request to limit land uses near McClellan-Palomar Airport

The California Coastal Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request by the city of Carlsbad to tighten land uses around the county-owned McClellan-Palomar Airport.

The city’s request came after nearby residents complained about increased commercial flights and noise at the county-owned airport. Carlsbad amended its land-use laws in 2024 to redefine airport uses and make future expansion reviews stricter.

Because Carlsbad is a coastal city, it needed the commission’s approval to make those changes official. The state agency, however, said the approval will not affect any activities currently underway at the airport.

“The implementation plan amendment does not authorize any physical development or alter airport operations,” said Karl Schwing, the commission’s San Diego district director. “The commission’s action on the amendment does not express any opinion regarding current or future airport operations, uses or expansions.”

While the airport sits outside of the Coastal Commission’s jurisdiction, the county still opposed the changes because they could prevent the airport from making necessary safety improvements.

In a statement, the county said it felt compelled to comment on the proceedings because Carlsbad’s actions have a wider reach.

“The action is part of a larger effort by the city to use general plan and zoning ordinance to limit safety and other improvements included in the master plan approved for the airport,” the statement said.

The county’s master plan included a proposal to extend the runway by 200 feet and to realign the runway and taxiways. Those proposed improvements are within the airport's current boundaries.

The county has yet to identify funding for those projects.

In a letter to the commission dated April 27, Carlsbad said any rights vested by permits issued decades ago are not at issue before the commission.

“The California Coastal Commission is not the correct forum to consider disagreements on the city’s permit review procedures for an airport expansion outside the coastal zone,” the letter read. “This is a matter that is best resolved between the city of Carlsbad and the County of San Diego.”

Citizens for a Friendly Airport, a watchdog group, has filed three lawsuits against the county over the county's approval of commercial flights returning to Palomar. Carlsbad has joined one of the lawsuits as a party.