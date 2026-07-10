The Cost of Dying in San Diego: Why funerals can cost more than $10,000

At a glance A traditional cemetery burial in San Diego County can cost $12,000 to $13,000 before optional upgrades, according to Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon. Nationally, the median cost of a traditional funeral with burial is about $8,300, according to the National Funeral Directors Association.



Sticker shock

Most people don't think about the cost of dying until they're forced to.

For many San Diego families, that moment comes with an unexpected bill that can reach well into five figures.

"I helped them make all of these decisions that they have to make in one of the worst moments of their lives," said Penny Waugh , a San Diego death doula.

Many families walk into a funeral home without knowing what their options are, she said .

"What I learned was that we are so uneducated on what death and dying can look like here in the U.S.," Waugh said. "People are just making rash, urgent decisions."

Many people are familiar with two choices: traditional burial or flame cremation.

But today's death care industry offers far more options and prices.

The breakdown

Traditional burial remains an important choice for families, especially older generations.

At Singing Hills Memorial Park in El Cajon, a traditional in-ground burial for one person typically costs $12,000 to $13,000, said Iris Wise, a family service advisor.

That price isn't simply for cemetery space, it includes the land, labor to prepare the grave, the burial vault and ongoing cemetery care, Wise said.

"The cost of any kind of burial will go up every single year, regardless of inflation or not," she said.

Preparing a body at a funeral home is a separate expense, meaning families planning a traditional funeral often face costs beyond the cemetery itself.

Blanca Flores, a funeral arranger at Bravo Family Mortuary , said a traditional funeral that includes embalming, a viewing, ceremony and casket typically totals about $10,000.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the national median cost of traditional burial with a casket viewing and ceremony is about $8,300 .

Waugh said part of that difference, she said, comes down to geography.

"Cemetery space can be really expensive here because we have beautiful views and beautiful landscape," Waugh said. "All of those carry a little bit of a higher price tag."

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What is affecting pricing

Several factors are driving funeral costs in San Diego.

Land is expensive, especially for cemeteries. Labor costs, cemetery maintenance, burial vaults and memorial markers all add to the final bill.

Providers also point to rising operating expenses.

At White Rose Aqua Cremation in Escondido, executive director Kahla Flores said water cremation relies on an all-electric process.

"The cost of electricity itself has definitely gone up, and it has been significant for us." Flores said.

Waugh said the aging baby boomer population, combined with a shortage of funeral professionals entering the field, could increase demand while reducing available workers.

“On average right now baby boomer deaths are about 7,000 a day. On top of that, about 60% of the funeral directors in the U.S. will be retired within the next three years,” Waugh said.

More choices, more prices to compare

Comparing prices isn't always straightforward. Some funeral homes bundle transportation, refrigeration and after-hours services into one package, while others charge for those services separately.

That's one reason experts recommend asking for a General Price List before making a decision. Funeral homes are required by federal law to provide it to consumers. The document allows families to compare services, understand what is included and avoid unexpected costs before making final decisions.

For families looking for lower-cost options, direct flame cremation can start around $1,500.

Cremation has become increasingly common. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the cremation rate in California reached about 71% in 2025.

But providers said families are also beginning to ask about alternatives.

"That younger generation coming up is definitely more environmentally conscious," said Savannah Turhan, owner of Orchid Cremations in Carlsbad. "They want more options."

One of those options is water cremation, which costs around $3,800.

“It's basically returning your body to its natural state, which is amino acids, peptides, sugars, protein and water,” said Flores. “You are left with an urn with about 30% more cremated remains than traditional cremation.”

Another is burial at sea.

Water and Ash Burials owner Chris Anderson said unattended ash scatterings – done without the family on board – begin around $500. A full-body burial at sea starts around $6,000.

He said those costs cover far more than simply taking a boat offshore. They include the vessel, captain and crew, permits, flowers and a memorial with the exact coordinates of where a loved one is laid to rest.

"People get a sense of peace when they're out at the ocean that you might not get in a traditional cemetery setting," Anderson said.

By the numbers

Traditional burial at a San Diego cemetery: $12,000-$13,000

National average for funeral with burial: $8,300

Direct flame cremation: $1,500

Water cremation: $3,800

Burial at sea: $500-$6,000

California 2025 cremation rate: 71.5%

California 2025 burial rate: 27.2%

Is there a Sunshine Tax?

Experts say San Diego's high land values and cost of living contribute to funeral costs that are often higher than the national average. Cemetery space, labor and ongoing maintenance all cost more in a region where real estate is at a premium.

What's next?

Death care continues to evolve.

Water cremation is becoming more widely available. Next year, California will add another option, human composting.

As families weigh cost, tradition and personal wishes, experts said the most important decision may be having the conversation before they're forced to make one.