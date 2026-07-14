Maritime Museum announces closure of HMS Surprise

The Maritime Museum of San Diego will permanently close its 18th century replica frigate the HMS Surprise on Aug. 1, 2027, following an assessment that keeping the ship at the museum is no longer financially viable.

The ship has been part of the museum since 2004. It was launched originally in 1970 as the HMS Rose and served as a training vessel for decades, before being transformed to the HMS Surprise for the Academy Award-winning film "Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World," as well as appearing in one of Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies.

"For more than two decades, the museum has invested substantial resources in preserving, restoring, and maintaining HMS Surprise as an important component of its collection," a statement from the museum said. "During that time, the ship has inspired countless visitors, students, volunteers, and supporters, helping bring the stories of seafaring history to life."

But following a professional assessment by a certified marine surveyor, and after deliberation by the museum's board of directors and leadership, the decision was made to close the ship to visitors and look for options for its future.

"The significant investment required to restore the vessel to the standard deserved by visitors, crew, and community would substantially impact the museum's ability to care for the remainder of its collection and fulfill its broader educational mission," the statement said.

The museum will not pursue a fundraising campaign to reverse the decision. Staff are actively exploring options for the HMS Surprise, including "potential opportunities within the entertainment industry and other possible paths forward."

The tall ship was designed as a replica of an 18th century Royal Navy frigate based on original Admiralty plans.