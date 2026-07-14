San Diego workforce partnership announces $4.22M in community grants

The San Diego Workforce Partnership announced $4.22 million in grants Tuesday for community organizations across the county providing paid work experience, job training and career exploration.

The grants come through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which supports young people ages 14-24 who face barriers to education and employment — including youth experiencing homelessness, foster youth, English language learners, youth with disabilities, justice-involved youth and pregnant or parenting youth, a statement from the organization reads.

"Talent is everywhere in San Diego County, but opportunity isn't. Every young person deserves access to pursue a career they care about, regardless of where they live or the challenges they've faced," said Rachel Bereza, president and CEO of the San Diego Workforce Partnership. "These investments strengthen trusted community organizations that are already doing that work every day, helping ensure more young people can build brighter futures while strengthening our region for generations to come."

According to labor market analysis and evaluation of more than 160 youth-serving organizations, SDWP estimates only one in three young people are in the workforce and 16% are unemployed.

This is not experienced equally, however. South San Diego has a 31% youth unemployment rate, while in East San Diego, only 81% of students graduate, below the countywide average of 85%.

Additionally, many youth-serving organizations are clustered in the city of San Diego's center, leaving rural and border areas with less coverage.

"Every young person deserves a real pathway to a career, not just a promise that opportunity exists somewhere down the road," said San Diego City Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera, SDWP's policy board vice chair. "These grants reflect SDWP's commitment to directing resources where the need is greatest and supporting the trusted community organizations helping young people gain paid work experience, build skills, and pursue futures they can believe in."

As a result of the imbalance of resources, the workforce partnership attempted to focus grants on areas with less coverage, including:

SBCS (formerly South Bay Community Services) to expand workforce development services for both in-school and out-of-school youth throughout the South Bay region, specializing in serving "justice-impacted youth";

San Diego State University Research Foundation to create programming in the Metro and North regions through partnerships with SDSU and Cal State San Marcos, "delivering AI-integrated workforce development services for in-school youth";

The International Rescue Committee to provide workforce development services for out-of-school youth in the Metro and East regions, with a focus on supporting English language learners, immigrants and refugees; and

Climb Hire to deliver virtual AI-enabled workforce development services for out-of-school youth, with a focus on serving LGBTQ+ young adults through partnerships with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center and Stepping Stone San Diego.

"These partners bring lived understanding of the realities young people are facing, they know how to meet them with the right support and cultural context," Robynne Rose-Haymer, vice president of programs at San Diego Workforce Partnership, said in a statement. "We look forward to collaborating to ensure our youth can participate in our growing economy."

The organizations chosen for the grants were selected through a competitive process and for "their ability to reach youth across the region with programs that deliver results," according to the workforce partnership.

Young people interested in accessing workforce development services can contact SDWP at youth@workforce.org to learn more about available programs and find the provider that best meets their needs.