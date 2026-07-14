County's taxable land value rises for 14th straight year, up to $845 billion

The value of taxable properties in San Diego County reached a record $845 billion this year, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Clerk Jordan Z. Marks announced Monday.

This number reflects an increase of 4.86%, or $39 billion over the previous year from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026

"The 2026 tax roll shows that San Diego County is the gold standard in fairness, transparency, and putting taxpayers first based on having received a 98.24% positive customer service rating from our customers," Marks said. "My extraordinary San Diego Assessor team demonstrated leadership by meeting our commitment to closing the tax roll complete, on time and with exceptional 99.5% accuracy."

That property value will represent around $8.1 billion in property tax revenue — while also including a record $346 million in property tax savings for San Diego County homeowners, disabled veterans, seniors, museums, nonprofits, affordable housing and homeless service providers, according to the assessor. The savings represent a 7% increase over the previous year.

According to the assessor's office, homeowners received $31.5 million in property tax savings through the homeowners' exemption, while 22,817 disabled veterans and surviving spouses received $40.8 million in property tax relief.

Proposition 13 limits annual assessed value increases for property owners, with around 93%, or 950,652 properties, qualifying under the legislation which limits property tax increases to 2% of assessed value. Marks said Prop 13 protections contributed a record $14.9 billion to the 2026-27 assessment roll.

"Thanks to Proposition 13, no homeowner should lose their home due to unaffordable property taxes, and our schools and local government agencies are receiving a stable and reliable record high revenue funding for the 14th year in a row," he said.

This year marks the 14th consecutive year of both growing revenue and savings, Marks said.

The county is the fifth largest assessment jurisdiction in the United States with 1,021,998 taxable real estate parcels, 54,454 business personal property accounts, 15,033 boats and 1,576 aircraft.

"If we don't close the tax roll on time, then county services will be interrupted, taxpayers impacted, and we will see a cascading effect that would impact revenues for public safety, schools, libraries, parks, and key government services," Marks said.