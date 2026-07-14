Massive solar and battery storage project now awaits a County Board of Supervisors vote

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Good Morning, I’m Lawrence K. Jackson….it’s TUESDAY, JULY 14TH>>>> { ONE OF THE LARGEST SOLAR AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECTS IN THE COUNTRY COULD LAND IN SAN DIEGO’S EAST COUNTY]More on that next. But first... the headlines….#######

EXPECT WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGHOUT THE WEEK AS WELL AS A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN OUR MOUNTAIN AREAS

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS MOST OF THE COUNTY WILL BE SPARED FROM SEVERE-LEVEL HEAT EXCEPT...YOU GUESSED IT... OUR DESERT AREAS OF COURSE

OUR COUNTY'S DESERTS ARE SET , ONCE AGAIN, TO REACH THE TRIPLE DIGITS ALL WEEK PEAKING AT 108 DEGREES ON WEDNESDAY

INLAND AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO LAND IN THE MID 70'S,

UPPER 80'S ARE EXPECTED IN OUR VALLEYS,

AND ITS OUR MOUNTAIN AREAS THAT THE WEATHER SERVICE SAYS HAS A CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS ACCOMPANIED BY ERRATIC WINDS, LIGHTNING OR BRIEF BUT HEAVY RAINFALL

N-W-S ALSO SAYS TO BE AWARE OF HIGH TIDES THAT COULD CREATE COASTAL FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AREAS, BEACH PARKING LOTS OR BOARDWALKS

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LATER THIS YEAR, OCEANSIDE'S CITY COUNCIL IS SET TO DECIDE THE FATE FOR A DEVELOPMENT CALLED MISSION FLATS

UPDATED PLANS HAVE ALREADY BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE COMMISSION OVERSEEING OCEANSIDE'S HISTORIC PRESERVATION

THE UNION-TRIBUNE SAYS THAT IF APPROVED, THE NEARLY FIVE ACRE SITE WOULD BRING 78 APARTMENTS AND TEN LIVE-WORK UNITS TO THE MISSION SAN LUIS REY HISTORIC DISTRICT

MISSION FLAT’S TEN LIVE-WORK UNITS ARE INTENDED FOR TENANTS RUNNING A SMALL BUSINESS

THE U-T SAYS THE 17 SPANISH-COLONIAL STYLE BUILDINGS WOULD FEATURE HISTORICALLY-ACCURATE DETAILS LIKE:

WROUGHT-IRON ACCENTS,

ARCHES,

A MINI COURTYARD FOR EACH APARTMENT

AND NATIVE PLANTS

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IF YOUR PET IS A PRO AT STRIKING A POSE THEN YOU MIGHT WANT TO SIGN UP FOR THE HUMANE SOCIETY'S 34th ANNUAL PHOTO COMPETITION

IT KICKED OFF YESTERDAY AND IS OPEN FOR ALL SUBMISSIONS UNTIL AUGUST 31ST

DOG, CAT, FROG, BIRD OR RAT ... IT MAKES NO DIFFERENCE …AS ALL ARE ELIGIBLE

WINNERS WILL BE DETERMINED BY POPULAR VOTE.

EACH VOTE COST ONE DOLLAR WITH FUNDS SUPPORTING HUMANE SOCIETY SERVICES LIKE MEDICAL CARE, REHABILITATION AND RESCUE EFFORTS

S-D-H-S SAYS WINNING PETS WILL NOT ONLY BE FEATURED ON NEXT YEAR'S CALENDAR -- BUT TOP-RANKING ENTRIES CAN ALSO EARN PRIZES LIKE TWO-NIGHTS AT A LOCAL RESORT AND TICKETS TO THE FUR BALL GALA

YOU CAN SUBMIT YOUR PETS PHOTO OR CAST A VOTE IN SUPPORT OF ANOTHER AT S-D HUMANE DOT ORG SLASH PHOTO CONTEST

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

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THE SAN DIEGO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION ON FRIDAY APPROVED PLANS FOR A SOLAR ENERGY AND BATTERY STORAGE PROJECT IN BOULEVARD THAT HAS FACED PUSHBACK FROM NEARBY RESIDENTS.

REPORTER ELAINE ALFARO SAYS STARLIGHT SOLAR IS ONE OF THE LATEST RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS PLANNED FOR EAST COUNTY.

STARLIGHTFOLO 1 (1:14) SOC (SS)

The County Planning Commission unanimously approved Starlight Solar in a 7-0 vote.

It’s one of the largest solar and battery storage projects in the county.

Community members made the hour-plus drive to the County Administration Center Building to share their concerns about environmental impacts and fire risks.

FORREST SOT

“We wanted to come out to the rural area so we can be in a quieter environment…”

Boulevard resident Gregory Forrest attended the meeting.

“When you take the environment away – you seen all the dust that these things happen and stuff– it’s not the way it was or gonna be why we came out there to live out there.”

The commissioners greenlit the project as long as the applicant agrees to make certain changes. That includes moving the battery storage systems farther from homes and increasing the developer’s monetary contribution to a community benefit fund.

Jim Whalen is the land-use consultant for the project.

WHALEN SOT

“A seven to nothing vote is very telling. And if both sides are declaring happiness with the outcome that’s unusual. And you know, we call that a win-win.”

A county spokesperson said the County Board of Supervisors will vote on the project on Sept. 16.

Elaine Alfaro, KPBS News.

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TIME IS RUNNING OUT FOR THE MORE THAN ONE THOUSAND AFGHANS IN A TEMPORARY REFUGEE CAMP IN QATAR [KAH-TAR]. THE WARTIME U-S ALLIES WERE ON THE WAY TO RELOCATING IN THE UNITED STATES UNTIL DONALD TRUMP RETURNED TO OFFICE.

MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS LAWMAKERS HEARD DIRECTLY FROM SOME OF THE AFGHANS THIS WEEKEND.

AFGHANUPDATE 1 (ad) (:55) SOQ

Among the 1,100 Afghans living at Camp As Sayliyah in Qatar are 400 children.

San Diego representative democrat Scott Peters led a virtual delegation with two other lawmakers on Zoom.

An Afghan woman who asked us not to use her name told them her family has been at the camp for a year and seven months.

“My biggest concern is my children. They have not been able to go to school for almost two years. and they are failing behind in their education”

A recent State Department report says more than 23-thousand Afghans have approved visa applications in process. But none were issued.

The camp is set to close at the end of September with no word from the administration where the Afghans will go.

The door’s not shut for everyone.

Since October the Trump administration has admitted more than 6-thousand White South African refugees and plans to admit thousands more.

Andrew Dyer, KPBS News.

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ACCORDING TO THE CITY'S LATEST CLIMATE ACTION PLAN ANNUAL REPORT SAN DIEGO IS FALLING BEHIND IN ITS PROGRESS TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 2035

ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ SPOKE WITH REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN ABOUT WHERE THE CITY IS MAKING PROGRESS AND WHERE IT'S COMING UP SHORT. SHE STARTED BY ASKING WHAT EXACTLY THE CITY IS TRACKING IN ITS ANNUAL CLIMATE REPORT.

**TAG** THAT WAS METRO REPORTER ANDREW BOWEN SPEAKING WITH ANCHOR DEBBIE CRUZ.

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A NEW NIGHT MARKET KICKED OFF IN NATIONAL CITY THIS WEEKEND. REPORTER KORI SUZUKI SAYS THE MARKET BROUGHT FOOD VENDORS, OPEN-TABLE MAHJONG [MAH-jong] AND LIVE MUSIC TO EAST 8TH STREET.

NCMARKET 1 (1:19) SOQ (SS)

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BEE GEES SOT

The market took place in Old Schoolhouse Square, a small strip mall on the east side of National City. There were dumplings, lumpia, pancit and skewers of barbecue. Vendors sold perfume and vintage clothes. A band played in the glow of the towering shopping center sign.

BEE GEES SOT contin.

Jordan Martin was enjoying the atmosphere. She stood in line for lemonade with her cousin. Martin says she recently moved back to San Diego after a stint in Arizona.

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I moved in a hurry once I graduated just because I felt like there wasn't anything out here [...] but coming back to see different things like this, people out in public and like fun activities to get into. So it makes it worthwhile to be back.

The market is a collaboration between two local businesses: Thaiyo, a pop-up tea cafe, and Villa Manila, a Filipino restaurant. Raven Woodley is a co-founder of Thaiyo.

20260711_ksuzuki_nightmarket_zoomh6_0142_Tr1_Raven and Audi / 7:28

This area I will say is more of an older crowd. So it's also really nice to be able to introduce all of these vendors to people who have seen like just so much happen to this area

Night markets are a staple of many major cities in Asia. And are becoming more popular in California. Organizers hope to see this one take off in National City as well.

Kori Suzuki, KPBS News.

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That’s it for the podcast today. Today’s podcast was edited by Traci Tong and hosted and produced by me, Lawrence K. Jackson. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. Thanks for listening and have a great day.