Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

Escondido Public Library moves back from mall to downtown site following major renovations

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:00 PM PDT
Construction workers finish the welcome desk for the renovated Escondido Public Library, July 14, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Construction workers finish the welcome desk for the renovated Escondido Public Library, July 14, 2026.

For a little more than a year, the Escondido Public Library was temporarily set up in an unconventional location — inside Mershops North County mall.

It was a solution to keep operations running while the library’s main site received some much-needed renovations.

“Our goal has been to brighten the spaces, make them more inviting and welcoming to everyone in the community,” said Library Director Rino Landa.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

While construction has taken a little longer than expected, Landa said the upgrades have brought the 45-year-old library into the modern era.

“You’ll see when you come in (there's) a lot more people-spaces like meeting rooms,” Landa said. “So spaces for people, more seating — those are the kinds of changes people will notice.”

Graphic novels sit on shorter book shelves at the renovated Escondido Public Library, July 14, 2026.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Graphic novels sit on shorter book shelves at the renovated Escondido Public Library, July 14, 2026.

He said last week staff moved tens of thousands of books from five stores inside the mall to their main site on Kalmia Street, ahead of their grand reopening.

“Right now we're feeling a little tired but very excited,” Landa said. “Hopefully those people that loved us at the mall will remember us and visit us here at Kalmia.”

The library director said the building was facing serious infrastructure issues before renovation.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He said the timeline was delayed a few months from a projected spring end date because they were able to add onto the original plans. That includes installing solar panels over the parking lot and other changes inside.

“The initial grant only covered the scope of the first floor and critical building systems like HVAC, electrical, plumbing, restrooms,” Landa said. “Because of good management and bids that came under expectations, it freed up funds for extra work … on the second floor and back of house.”

Books and stuffed animals sit atop shelves in the children's section on the Escondido Public Library's second floor on July 14, 2026.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
Books and stuffed animals sit atop shelves in the children's section on the Escondido Public Library's second floor on July 14, 2026.

Landa said some notable upgrades include a first-floor cafe, a designated quiet room and reservable meeting and study rooms.

The library is offering limited services in the nearby Pioneer Room until it fully reopens.

Rancho Bernardo couple Daniel Smith and Momina Toseef were returning their books Tuesday.

“We found the Escondido library at the mall. He likes the mall, and I don't, so I was like ‘I’m going to go to the library, you can go shopping,’” Toseef said.

New circular overhead lights ands lower bookshelves were added inside the Escondido Public Library on July 14, 2026.
Jacob Aere
/
KPBS
New circular overhead lights ands lower bookshelves were added inside the Escondido Public Library on July 14, 2026.

The couple said they often went to the mall location because of the library’s free events, book selections and friendly staff.

They hope it comes back in the near future.

“I would be supportive of a satellite location at the mall,” Smith said. “I thought it was a great way to get your younger people, or I guess people of all ages if they're around doing some shopping, attending an event at the mall; the library is right there, really accessible.”

The couple said despite the temporary library stores closing, they're excited to use the renovated space when it opens.

A $10 million state grant from California State Library’s Building Forward Infrastructure Grant Program funded most of the renovation project.

Landa said people will be able to use the updated two-story main building seven days a week, starting Aug. 3.

Tags

Quality of Life North CountyBooks
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

Come read with us
Do you love books? We love books! One Book, One San Diego encourages everyone in the San Diego and Imperial counties and Northern Baja region to read and discuss the same book as one big book club.
Learn more

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News