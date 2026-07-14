Escondido Public Library moves back from mall to downtown site following major renovations

For a little more than a year, the Escondido Public Library was temporarily set up in an unconventional location — inside Mershops North County mall.

It was a solution to keep operations running while the library’s main site received some much-needed renovations.

“Our goal has been to brighten the spaces, make them more inviting and welcoming to everyone in the community,” said Library Director Rino Landa.

While construction has taken a little longer than expected, Landa said the upgrades have brought the 45-year-old library into the modern era.

“You’ll see when you come in (there's) a lot more people-spaces like meeting rooms,” Landa said. “So spaces for people, more seating — those are the kinds of changes people will notice.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Graphic novels sit on shorter book shelves at the renovated Escondido Public Library, July 14, 2026.

He said last week staff moved tens of thousands of books from five stores inside the mall to their main site on Kalmia Street, ahead of their grand reopening.

“Right now we're feeling a little tired but very excited,” Landa said. “Hopefully those people that loved us at the mall will remember us and visit us here at Kalmia.”

The library director said the building was facing serious infrastructure issues before renovation.

He said the timeline was delayed a few months from a projected spring end date because they were able to add onto the original plans. That includes installing solar panels over the parking lot and other changes inside.

“The initial grant only covered the scope of the first floor and critical building systems like HVAC, electrical, plumbing, restrooms,” Landa said. “Because of good management and bids that came under expectations, it freed up funds for extra work … on the second floor and back of house.”

Jacob Aere / KPBS Books and stuffed animals sit atop shelves in the children's section on the Escondido Public Library's second floor on July 14, 2026.

Landa said some notable upgrades include a first-floor cafe, a designated quiet room and reservable meeting and study rooms.

The library is offering limited services in the nearby Pioneer Room until it fully reopens.

Rancho Bernardo couple Daniel Smith and Momina Toseef were returning their books Tuesday.

“We found the Escondido library at the mall. He likes the mall, and I don't, so I was like ‘I’m going to go to the library, you can go shopping,’” Toseef said.

Jacob Aere / KPBS New circular overhead lights ands lower bookshelves were added inside the Escondido Public Library on July 14, 2026.

The couple said they often went to the mall location because of the library’s free events, book selections and friendly staff.

They hope it comes back in the near future.

“I would be supportive of a satellite location at the mall,” Smith said. “I thought it was a great way to get your younger people, or I guess people of all ages if they're around doing some shopping, attending an event at the mall; the library is right there, really accessible.”

The couple said despite the temporary library stores closing, they're excited to use the renovated space when it opens.

A $10 million state grant from California State Library’s Building Forward Infrastructure Grant Program funded most of the renovation project.

Landa said people will be able to use the updated two-story main building seven days a week, starting Aug. 3.