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Meet the Team

Kevin Trevellyan

Public Matters Reporter

Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.

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