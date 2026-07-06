Kevin Trevellyan

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 13, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.