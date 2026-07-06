Kevin TrevellyanPublic Matters Reporter
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
RECENT STORIES ON KPBS
-
How two San Diego military bases became home of one of the top research universities in the world.
-
In his withdrawal notice, Platner said "people are desperate for change" and that's why they made him the Democratic nominee. Now, Maine Democrats have to pick someone to replace him by July 27.
-
Artist Jiyan Rios Zandi built Local Brown Baby as an online space exploring her Mexican and Kurdish heritage. After more than nine years, that community now has a permanent home in Barrio Logan.
-
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 13, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.
-
Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.
-
Long before thousands gathered for San Diego Pride each summer, local activists were building the movement from the ground up.
LATEST IN PODCASTS
LATEST IN EVENTS
LATEST IN TV HIGHLIGHTS
- Larry Millete convicted of first-degree murder in missing wife's disappearance
- The California Surf Museum traces the evolution of surfing
- Neighbors lose half-century fight to save Emerald Hills green space for a park
- SDG&E presents 2028 rate increase proposal to energy stakeholders
- Driverless rideshare company Waymo to soon begin autonomous rides in San Diego