POV Shorts: "A Swim Lesson"

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 13, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.

Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.

Credits: Directors: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack. Producers: Emily Arlook and Nicole Emanuele. Co-Producer: Megan Grossbard. Cinematographers: Alexander Alexandrov. Executive Producers: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack for Le Train Train, Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, and Hemant Taneja for Documentary+, Jason Spingarn-Koff, Terry Tang for LA Times, Erika Dilday, Chris White and Opal H. Bennett for American Documentary | POV Shorts