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POV Shorts: "A Swim Lesson"

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 10, 2026 at 2:07 PM PDT
Blake in POV Shorts: "A Swim Lesson"
American Documentary
Blake in POV Shorts: "A Swim Lesson"

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, July 13, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.

Watching a child learn how to swim is like witnessing a great opera. The maestro of this emotional orchestra is Bill Marsh. Swimming is the closest human beings will ever get to flying. And there is no greater joy (or fear) than watching your kid take the leap. Watching Bill teach kids how to swim is the parable we need, because inside his lessons are profound universal truths.

Credits: Directors: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack. Producers: Emily Arlook and Nicole Emanuele. Co-Producer: Megan Grossbard. Cinematographers: Alexander Alexandrov. Executive Producers: Rashida Jones, Will McCormack for Le Train Train, Justin Lacob, Bryn Mooser, and Hemant Taneja for Documentary+, Jason Spingarn-Koff, Terry Tang for LA Times, Erika Dilday, Chris White and Opal H. Bennett for American Documentary | POV Shorts

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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