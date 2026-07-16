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The Finest

Finding your own form of protest: Koy Sun on art, resistance and slowing down

 July 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Reporter & Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest,  Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist
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Sign painter and content creator Koy Sun, left, and The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans pose with a drawing Koy created while waiting backstage before KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest on July 12, 2026.
Ryan Rayos
/
KPBS
Sign painter and content creator Koy Sun, left, and The Finest host Julia Dixon Evans pose with a drawing Koy created while waiting backstage before KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest on July 12, 2026.

How can we speak up in a way that feels authentic? How can we build something instead of just reacting?  Whether it's marching in the streets, advocating for our collective rights or making art, protest and resistance have always been a part of the American story.

Recorded live during "KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest," sign painter and content creator Koy Sun doesn't simply offer a blueprint for protest. Instead, he shares how creativity, craftsmanship and community have become his own forms of resistance. From helping his parents' restaurant through social media to championing local artists and businesses, he explains why slowing down, making things by hand and investing in others are deeply intentional choices. He also talks about the decline of traditional sign painting, the pressure to create in an era of algorithms and AI, and why authenticity — not perfection — is what people connect with most.

Artist Koy Sun is shown in the Impact Artist Residence studio at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights on Oct. 4, 2025. He holds the painted suitcase he used to apply to the program.
Arts & Culture
Koy Sun on sign painting, going viral and bringing art to the community
Julia Dixon Evans
A drawing Koy Sun created for KPBS while waiting backstage before KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest on July 12, 2026.
Ryan Rayos
/
KPBS
A drawing Koy Sun created for KPBS while waiting backstage before KPBS Podcasts Live: The Art of Protest on July 12, 2026.

Guests:

  • Koy Sun, sign painter and content creator

Mentioned in this episode:

  • Forge Creative | The design firm behind Zohran Mamdani's 2025 New York City mayoral campaign
  • Koy Sun's video about Mamdani's campaign design | " For me, being a sign painter means showing the world that there's power in hiring artists and doing things the slow, traditional way." 
  • Thai Test Kitchen | Koy Sun's parents' Thai restaurant in Sorrento Valley
  • Libélula Books & Co | An independent bookstore in Barrio Logan with a hand-painted sign by Koy Sun
  • Mazikaa | A San Diego organization dedicated to celebrating and preserving Southwest Asian and North African (SWANA) music and culture
The Finest, Episode 47
Finding your own form of protest: Koy Sun on art, resistance and slowing down

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.

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The Finest Asian Pacific IslanderVisual ArtsPop CultureNational PoliticsBusinessSan Diego

The Finest is made possible in part by Prebys Foundation.