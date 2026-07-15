KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: The History of a South Bay Community

Premieres Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+

We go back a century to see the history of a South Bay Community that was once a tiny settlement along the road to Tijuana; discover a history timeline next to the trolley tracks downtown; see a celebration of art in Escondido, and view parts of a classic silent movie filmed in Carrizo Gorge. Plus, the story of the Leaning Smokestack of the Union Brickyard, things sent in by you, and more stories too About San Diego.

Ken Kramer Ken views a celebration of art in Escondido.

Stream On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Ken Kramer Palm City Oil Well, 2625 Feet Deep

Series Description: KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO is a collection of stories about the history and the people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see everyday. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it. KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO tells those stories in a fun and informal way. It’s a show about us!