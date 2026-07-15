Your Comic-Con 2026 guide to preview night and Thursday panels

Comic-Con is coming! It can be overwhelming, even for someone who has been going for more than a half-century. To help you navigate the hundreds of hours of programming, I've organized my recommendations by category, making it easier to find panels that match your interests.

⭐ Starred panels are my personal — and sometimes eccentric — favorites. I have also included a broader list of panels in comics, books and education; fandom (everything from cosplay to building a droid or collecting toys); film and TV; and gaming. I have tried to include as diverse a sampling as possible, from Hall H blockbuster celebrity panels to smaller hands-on, interactive sessions.

Comic-Con is a nonprofit "dedicated to creating the general public’s awareness of and appreciation for comics and related popular art forms," while celebrating their "historic and ongoing contribution of comics to art and culture." It also works hard to highlight diversity in its programming and on the exhibit floor, where attendees can search for exhibitors by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ categories.

And if you're complaining that Comic-Con isn't about comics anymore, remember that Hall H and Ballroom 20 — where studios often hold celebrity-filled panels — make up only a tiny fraction of the programming. Below is a wealth of panels celebrating the breadth of work and creators in the comics industry.

Comics, books and education

⭐ Teaching and Learning with Comics

What: Peter Carlson (Green Dot Public Schools) and Susan Kirtley (Portland State University) lead an interactive workshop where educators explore how to teach about, with and through comics.

Why: The panel offers hands-on activities that show educators how to engage students through powerful lessons and thematic units rooted in the comic arts. An afternoon Wednesday panel at the library is the perfect way to ease into Comic-Con madness.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Where: Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

⭐ Independent Comics in Action: Building Worlds Outside the System

What: Independent publishing is where original characters are being created, owned and brought directly to audiences without traditional gatekeepers. Michael Stradford (Gizmoe Press), writer David F. Walker, designer Jason Medley and Milestone Media's co-founder Denys Cowan offer a working look at how independent comics are being developed, financed and released today.

Why: Because when David F. Walker is on a panel, you should just go. Denys Cowan is a Comic-Con special guest, and you can also find him at Booth #4601.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Room 5AB

Beth Accomando A Wonder Woman comic is displayed at a dealer's booth on the Comic-Con exhibit floor on July 20, 2016.

Comics, Spanish, Library Magic!

10-11 a.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Creature Craft: Visionaries of Horror Comics Share Their Secrets

10-11 a.m.

Room 29AB

Animation History with Jerry and Mark

10-11 a.m.

Room 9

Rachel Crawford From left: Pamela Jackson, Elizabeth Pollard, Grace deVega, Fawaz Qashat, Neil Kendricks, Bradley Medina and Breanna “Nana” Rohde speak at the Shiley Special Events Suite at the San Diego Central Library during Comic-Con, International on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The panel was titled "Comics Pedagogy: Teaching Outside the Panel."

⭐ Comics Arts Conference Session #1: Panels, Pages, and the Past: Using a Comics Archive to Teach Cultural and Historical Inquiry

What: Centered on San Diego State University's Comic Arts Collection, this panel explores how a comics archive can serve as a unifying framework for interdisciplinary teaching, collaborative scholarship and innovative pedagogy.

Why: Support panels with local experts like Pamela Jackson and Elizabeth Pollard (both from SDSU) and learn about an amazing collection right here in our backyard!

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Room 26AB

⭐ Bud Plant: Fifty Years at the Center of Comics History

What: Bud Plant (2026 Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame inductee and founder of Bud Plant Art Books) talks about his career, iconic catalogs, his lifelong passion for collecting comics and original art, and the sales of Comics & Comix in 1988 and Bud Plant Art Books in 2026.

Why: For anyone who attended Comic-Con back in the day, Bud Plant’s booths were legendary, and his presence on the show floor has been missed. This is a great opportunity to hear his stories and pay tribute to him.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Room 4

Jackie Estrada Bud Plant (left) from 1997 and his Comic-Con booth circa 1979.

Oni Press: The Countdown to 30 Years

11 a.m. to noon

Room 28DE

Spotlight on Denys Cowan

11 a.m. to noon

Room 32AB

Tales From My Spinner Rack LIVE! With Special Guest Mark Evanier

11 a.m. to noon

Room 9

The Kids Are Alright: Sketch Night

11 a.m. to noon

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Comics: Where Do We Draw the Line?

11 a.m. to noon

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Marvel's Wolverine: Deep Cuts

11:15 a.m. to noon

Hall H

DC's Jim Lee and Friends

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Room 6DE

The Jewish Experience in Comics: Characters and Creators

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Room 10

⭐ Banned in the USA?! Freedom, Comics, and Education

What: The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, so why are books being banned? Censorship is more commonplace in the U.S. than you may think.

Why: Learn about tools for fighting censorship and how comics can be an effective tool for education, entertainment, enlightenment and civil discourse.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Art from the Holocaust: Holocaust Stamps: History in Miniature

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 4

Exquisite Corpses: The Game and Beyond

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 5AB

Godzilla Smashes San Diego and the Comic Industry

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 29AB

Great Cartoonists and Comedians We Have Known

Noon to 1 p.m.

Room 9

Secret Identities: American Superheroes in International Comics

Noon to 1 p.m.

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ Making Collaborative and Independent Anthologies

What: Local creators discuss how they got published by collaborating with other writers and artists to produce graphic novel anthologies.

Why: Support local San Diego creators.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Grand 12&13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Horrorgasm "Vampires" is a San Diego-curated anthology funded through Kickstarter. Creators Attiba Royter and Jennifer Cooksey will be on a Comic-Con panel this year.

The Horror (Inspiration)! Oh, the Horror (Inspiration)!

12:30-1:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

⭐ Spotlight on Jim Lee

What: World-renowned comic book artist, writer DC Comics President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee (Batman, Superman, Justice League, Suicide Squad) talks about his more than 35 years in the comics industry and sketches your favorite characters live.

Why: It’s Jim Lee! He’s not just wildly talented but also one of the nicest people in the industry.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 12:45-1:45 p.m.

Where: Room 6DE

⭐ Good Grief! The Enduring Legacy of Peanuts, Snoopy, and Charles M. Schulz

What: An all-star panel of Peanuts experts discuss the enduring legacy of Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip. Plus, be among the first to hear a special Peanuts announcement.

Why: Mark Evanier is another person who, if you see his name, you should just go because you will learn something and likely be entertained.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 9

⭐ The Asian Corner: LeUyen Pham Talks Comics and Kids' Books with Gene Luen Yang

What: Gene Luen Yang (“American Born Chinese”) talks with Eisner Award winner and Caldecott Honor winner LeUyen Pham (“Lunar New Year Love Story”). A Q&A follows.

Why: These two won multiple Eisner Awards last year, and it’s your chance to hear from them and ask questions.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 29AB

Absolute Crisis: Relaunching Comics and the First Amendment

1-2 p.m.

Room 11

Comics Arts Conference Session #3: Three Historians Approach the Cold War in Comics

1-2 p.m.

Room 26AB

Concept to Creation: A Writers Forum

1-2 p.m.

Marina D, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Robert Kirkman Live!

1-2 p.m.

Room 6BCF

TOKYOPOP and 247 Comics: The Ultimate Manga-Comics Mashup!

1-2 p.m.

Room 28DE

Where All Educators Belong: Popular Arts Educator Learning Communities at Comic-Con Museum

1-2 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

⭐ Finding the Funny in Six Panels or Less

What: Is there anything better than a six-panel page? What about it lends itself so well to setting up a joke and landing a punchline? Find out.

Why: Get the answers from some of the funniest people in comics, Peter Bagge (Hate), Nathan Gelgud (“No Concessions!”), Mimi Pond (“Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me”), Marc Torices (“Cornelius”), and Julia Wertz (“Bury Me Already" and "It's Nice Down Here").

When: Thursday July 23, 2026 1:30pm - 2:30pm

Where: Room 24ABC

Main Character Energy: Black Female Storytellers

1:30- 2:30 p.m.

Room 10

William Stout One of William Stout's murals depicting prehistoric life at the San Diego Natural History Museum.

⭐ Spotlight on William Stout

What: William Stout has worked with Kurtzman, Elder, Eisner, Kirby, Moebius, Harlan Ellison, and Russ Manning, and has attended every single San Diego Comic-Con.

Why: He has painted 14 murals at the San Diego Natural History Museum and the San Diego Zoo, and a three-volume box set collecting all of Stout's comics-related work debuts at this year's Comic-Con.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 4

Comics Arts Conference Session #4: How Comics Change the World

2-3:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Descend into Madness: Exploring Horror Through Comics

2-3 p.m.

Room 25ABC

Fear the Future! Making Dystopian Comics

2-3 p.m.

Room 23ABC

Spotlight on Katie Skelly

2-3 p.m.

Room 29AB

Teaching Afghan Girls Through Comics!

2-3 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

⭐ Spotlight on Peter Bagge

What: Peter Bagge (Hate), one of the primary architects of the alternative comics scene that exploded in the 1980s and 1990s, discusses his enduring chronicle of the grunge era with Colin Blanchette (Canon Zine).

Why: You should probably put all the Spotlight panels on your list because they highlight the Comic-Con special guests, who all have booths in Artist Alley. Find Bagge at Booth II-09.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3-4 p.m.

Where: Room 4

Doblaje de Voz para Hispanohablantes en EE. UU. y Latinoamérica Sala (Voice Acting for Spanish Speakers in the U.S. and Latin America)

3-4 p.m.

Room 28DE

Teaching on Genocide and Totalitarianism Using Comics

3-4 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Jackie Estrada Jack Kirby's drawing for the Comic-Con program book was inked by Dave Stevens.

⭐ The Year of Jack Kirby: A Star-Studded Celebration!

What: Celebrate the legacy of Jack "The King" Kirby, co-creator of the Marvel Universe, mythmaker of DC's New Gods and pop art pioneer. An SDCC 2026 panel-exclusive Marvel comic will be distributed to attendees.

Why: These industry superstars, Tom King, Mark Waid, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nick Dragotta, along with Tracy Kirby, Jeremy Kirby and pop culture historian Roy Schwartz, will be there, and it’s always great to get a freebie at a panel. If you don’t know who Kirby is, you should — and this is a perfect place to begin.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3:15-4:15 p.m.,

Where: Room 6DE

⭐ Spotlight on Scott Williams

What: Scott Williams (“Batman: Hush”) discusses his 40-year career in comics as an artist and inker and his evolution as a creator over the decades.

Why: There will be a Q&A, and Williams offers a chance to learn about the less-well-known craft of inking a comics.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 24ABC

⭐ Subversive Storytelling

What: Stories have always been one of society's most powerful tools for challenging assumptions, questioning authority and exposing uncomfortable truths. Can satire, speculative fiction and graphic novels still provoke meaningful conversation in a culture increasingly divided by competing narratives?

Why: We just need more subversive storytelling right now. I also love the work of Lalo Alcaraz (Pulitzer-nominated artist and RFK Journalism Prize winner), who is one of many talented panelists.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Where: Room 29CD

Heroes After the Uniform: Veterans, Comics, and the Stories That Help Us Reclaim Ourselves

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Apex Comics Group 2026-2027 Exclusive Previews

4-5 p.m.

Room 23ABC

Teaching With Comics in Latin America: A Silly Idea or a Brilliant One?

4-5 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

The National Cartoonists Society Turns 80!

4-5 p.m.

Room 32AB

The Reality of A.I.

4-5 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Transgender and Nonbinary Creators Stay Relevant and Proud

4-5 p.m.

Room 9

⭐ A Master Class in Comic Coloring

What: Brian Haberlin (“Spawn,” “Witchblade”), an award-winning comic coloring pioneer, will take you behind the scenes of coloring comics.

Why: You can learn about color theory and the coloring process, then about final production techniques to get your work looking the way you want it in print or on the web. I love diving into a single aspect of comics creation.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 5-6 p.m.

Where: Room 3

A Comics Reading Club . . . for Faculty!

5-6 p.m.

Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library

Crafting Pop Culture Content to Educate

5-6 p.m.

Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

Get Yer Jollies!: Creating 'Zines in Your Local Comics Community

5-6 p.m.

Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Inside Indie Manga Publishing: Manga Mavericks Books Industry Panel

5-6 p.m.

Room 29AB

La Llorona Comics: The Latin American Challenge of Creating Comics . . . Before Tapping Out

5-6 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Monsters and Cryptids in Comics

5-6 p.m.

Room 32AB

Publishing a Comic in Mexico: An Impossible Task?

6-7 p.m.

Room 9

Marvel, Moana, Manga, Mānēs, and 'Merica (Melting Pot Comics: America at 250)

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 24ABC

⭐ Fear and Loathing in Aztlan: Hunter S. Thompson, the Chicano Movement, and Comics

What: This panel examines the continued and intertwined impact of both the writings of Hunter S. Thompson (author of “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”) and the Chicano Movement (including the Chicano Moratorium against the Vietnam War) on comics.

Why: Because it just sounds amazing and fun.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Room 29AB

Fight the Future! Resistance in Comics

7-8 p.m.

Room 9

Fleischer Cartoons: Greatest Hits Vol. 1

7-8 p.m.

Room 28DE

When the Void Screams Back: The Latest in Sci-Fi Horror

7-8 p.m.

Room 6DE

Trina Robbins: Comics Activist

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Room 10

Beth Accomando / KPBS KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando poses with professor, artist and comics creator John Jennings, a frequent panelist at Comic-Con. July 22, 2022.

⭐ Black Vampires in Comics and Popular Culture

What: John Jennings (professor of media and cultural studies, UC Riverside), Dr. Ebony Toussaint (writer and creative director, Scary Black Folk), Stacey Robinson (associate professor of graphic design and studio art, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign), Dr. Christian Hines (assistant professor of literacy, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign) and Dr. Stanford Carpenter (cultural anthropologist) discuss Black vampires across comic books and popular culture, including works like "Sinners" and "Blade."

Why: C’mon — it’s vampires in the aftermath of “Sinners.” Plus, these panelists are excellent. I have attended many panels with Jennings and Carpenter, and they are always people you want to hear talk.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Room 9

Warren Kremer: Harvey Comics' Cover Genius

8-9 p.m.

Room 29AB

Fandom

⭐ Droid Builders: How to Build a Droid 101

What: An introduction to getting started with building droids and robots, featuring a panel of droid and robot builders with more than 50 years of combined experience.

Why: These guys are just the nerdiest fun you can have at a panel, and they will help you build a droid if you want to. Then visit them at their booth on the mezzanine near the 501st fan table.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 10-11 a.m.

Where: Room 7AB

Creating Molds for Prosthetics and Accessories

10:00am – 11:00am

Room 3

Bite Me: Calling All Vampires

11:15am – 12:15pm

Ballroom 20

Tony Kim Tony B. Kim turned his geeky passions into a career by creating Hero Within, a pop culture fashion for modern fans. You can find him at Booth 1943 on the exhibit floor. Aug. 20, 2025.

⭐ 10th Anniversary of Hero Within

What: Founded at Comic-Con 10 years ago, Hero Within has grown and evolved with each subsequent Comic-Con. Founder and "Chief Nerd" Tony B. Kim shares stories, soul-crushing defeats and inspirational moments from the past 10 years. Limited anniversary exclusives and giveaways are planned for attendees, while supplies last.

Why: This is such a geeky success story. Kim loved Comic-Con, volunteered, worked there and then decided to launch a company tapping into his geeky love of pop culture. He found success and a new career path. Check out the company’s booth at Booth 1943.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

⭐ Inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art

What: An exclusive sneak peek inside the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, featuring the museum's senior curator and head of film programs, Ryan Linkof, DC Comics President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee and more.

Why: The museum opens in September, and it looks amazing.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Where: Hall H

Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP George Lucas attends a panel for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art during Comic-Con International on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in San Diego.

⭐ Star Trek 60th: Celebrating the Law of the Genesis Trilogy

What: A panel of judges and lawyers examine legal issues from the Star Trek "Genesis Trilogy," including the legality of the Genesis Device and whether the insanity defense applies to someone with a Ceti Alpha V eel wrapped around the cerebral cortex. The panel is organized by The Legal Geeks.

Why: The Legal Geeks are the perfect blend of pop culture, nerd fun and actual learning about the law.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 5-6 p.m.

Where: Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina

Masquerade 101

6-7 p.m.

Room 23ABC

Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Japanese Queer Media

7:30-8:30 p.m.

Room 26AB

Film and TV

⭐ Comic-Con Film School and CCI Independent Film Festival

What: Daily panels on how to make films and daily screenings featured in the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival.

Why: A great opportunity for students, young or independent filmmakers to learn about filmmaking and for anyone to enjoy some great films at the festival.

When/where: Link for each day’s schedule.

Beth Accomando / KPBS One of Comic-Con's best-kept secrets, the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival. July, 22, 2017.

MAYA: From Mexico to the World . . . in Animation

10:15-11:15 a.m.

Room 6DE

7th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects

11 a.m. to noon

Room 7AB

Collider's Producers on Producing

12:30-1:45 p.m.

Ballroom 20

⭐ Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender

What: The return to the Four Nations arrives in Hall H.

Why: If you are a fan, you just have to go. It's the first big Hall H panel.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Why: Hall H

⭐ Night of the Living Dead: They're Coming to Get You, Comic-Con!

What: Horror history takes center stage with “Night of the Living Dead: The Official Story of the Film,” from Titan Books.

Why: Original cast member Judith O'Dea will be there to share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the 1968 classic. And it’s George A. Romero’s first zombie film, the one that redefined zombies in cinema.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Room 5AB

⭐ Wētā Workshop Building Worlds: Creatures and Ecosystems

What: From the forests of Middle-earth to the oceans of Pandora to the nightmarish beauty of “Alien: Earth,” Wētā Workshop has spent decades creating creatures and ecosystems that feel impossible but somehow real.

Why: A great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how Wētā Workshop's designs are inspired by the real world. I had a chance to visit Wētā in New Zealand, and it was an amazing company run in a unique way.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

Where: Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Spike & Mike's Festival of Animation

2-3 p.m.

Room 32AB

Beth Accomando Costa Dillon, co-creator of "Attack of the Killer Tomatoes," and KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando, who was as an editor on three of the film's sequels, will be on a panel about San Diego on screen. Dillon will also be on a panel dedicated to the new "Killer Tomatoes" sequel, "Organic Intelligence," on Friday. July 25, 2024.

⭐ San Diego On Screen

What: The panel covers historical context, logistics and the economic impact of filming in San Diego.

Why: Shameless self-promotion, I am on the panel. But the fun part is that I will be joined by J. Stephen Peace and Costa Dillon, who not only co-created, co-wrote and acted in the “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes” but will also reveal the latest film, “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes: Organic Intelligence.”

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 2-3 p.m.

Where: Room 5AB

The Future of Doctor Who

3-4 p.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

⭐ Academy Award–Winning VFX Studio DNEG: Namit Malhotra's 'Ramayana: The Epic Begins'

What: Namit Malhotra, filmmaker, founder of Prime Focus, and global CEO of the Academy Award–winning visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by international superstars Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana) and acclaimed director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at “Ramayana: The Epic Begins,” the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world's oldest and most enduring epics.

Why: India returns to the Comic-Con stage, and it is bound to be epic.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

Collider's Directors on Directing

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Hall H

The Power of Women in Entertainment

4:30-5:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

⭐ NEON's Sci-Fi-Action Epic: HOPE

What: Na Hong-jin (“The Wailing,” “The Chaser”) presents “Hope,” one of the most talked-about films from this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Why: It’s a back-to-back international film panel, with Na Hong-jin presenting exclusive footage from “Hope,” a South Korean action film that looks epic. Just camp out at Ballroom 20 on Thursday afternoon.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Where: Ballroom 20

Afrofuturism: Black to the Future IX: Afro-Anime

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Room 29CD

Aliens 40: The 40th Anniversary of One of the Best Sequels Ever Made!

5:30-6:30 p.m.

Room 6A

Brad Bird: My Cinematic Journey

6-7 p.m.

Hall H

Worst Cartoons Ever!

7-8 p.m.

Room 5AB

⭐ Hollywood's Love Affair with Fencing

What: A new film is coming, Content Republic's “Fencer” from writer-director Rob Edwards (“Captain America: Brave New World,” Disney's “The Princess and the Frog,” “The King of Kings”), and the panel will explore why the sport has been popular in film.

Why: I just love swordplay! There may even be a little swordplay demonstration, and if not, check out the Society for Creative Anachronism, which will have daily rapier demonstrations as well as armored combat .

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Where: Room 6BCF

⭐ The 29th Annual Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

What: Martial arts movie consultant Ric Meyers (“Films of Fury”) is back with the best fight scenes and sneak peeks from action films

Why: Because it kicks ass.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 8-10:30 p.m.

Where: Room 6A

⭐ Stan Lee: The Final Chapter: Exclusive Documentary Screening

What: A screening of “Stan Lee: The Final Chapter,” which uses never-before-seen footage and firsthand accounts to pull back the curtain on the life of this icon.

Why: A chance to get an early look at a documentary about a comics legend.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 8:15-10:15 p.m.

Where: Room 6DE

⭐ Dracula and Frankenstein Turn 95!

What: Julian David Stone (author of the novel “It's Alive!”) and Antonia Carlotta (host of the “Universally Me” web series) celebrate the 95th anniversary of “Dracula” and “Frankenstein” with a presentation and discussion about the making of and the remarkable influence of the first two Universal Monster films.

Why: I saw these folks present this panel at Monsterpalooza, and it was fascinating. If you are a horror fan, this is a great piece of history.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 9-10:00 p.m.

Where: Room 9

Gaming

Beth Accomando / KPBS Gamer Francis Jay Bautista (right) at Comic-Con on July 22, 2022.

Dark Horse & Dungeons & Dragons & Comics

10-11:45 a.m.

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

Tabletop GOATs: The Best Games of All Time

4-5 p.m.

Room 29AB

⭐ Some Assembly Required: A Live Game Design Challenge

What: Judges Emma Larkins (creator of “Abandon All Artichokes”), Jonathan Grothe (Grothe Gaming), and Marcus Chin (Mac N' Games) take on a live game design challenge hosted by Kevin Hamano (Ignite Wonder Games).

Why: Attendees will form small teams and use a mystery kit of random game components in a race to design and pitch an original game. You don’t get this kind of interaction at most panels.

When: Thursday, July 23, 2026, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Room 11

