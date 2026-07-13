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The Witness Is A Whale

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:16 PM PDT
Whale
Terra Mater Studios
/
PBS
Whale

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Encores Sunday, July 19 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, July 23 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

One of the greatest environmental crimes of the 20th Century was the secret and illegal slaughter of hundreds of thousands of whales by the Soviet Union and Japan during the Cold War.

One of the greatest environmental crimes of the 20th Century - the secret and illegal slaughter of hundreds of thousands of whales by the Soviet Union and Japan during the Cold War. Through never-before-seen archival footage, hidden documents, and personal records kept by Soviet scientists, "The Witness Is a Whale" exposes this ruthless killing for the first time on film.

Through never-before-seen archival footage, hidden documents, and personal records kept by Soviet scientists, "The Witness Is a Whale" exposes this ruthless killing for the first time on film.

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Credits: Produced, directed and photographed by Nick Dean and Cheryl Dean. Executive producers: Martin Mészáros, Sabine Holzer.
Production companies: A co-production of Spindrift Images, Terra Mater Factual Studios and Mark Fletcher Productions

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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