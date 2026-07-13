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Environment

San Diego prepares as King Tides bring flooding risks to coastal areas

By City News Service
Published July 13, 2026 at 3:59 PM PDT
A surfer walks out of the water in Ocean Beach during a winter heat wave, San Diego, March 13, 2026.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
A surfer walks out of the water in Ocean Beach during a winter heat wave, San Diego, March 13, 2026.

King tides are bringing temporary flooding risks Monday to low-lying coastal areas along San Diego and the state through at least Wednesday.

In response to the tidal surge that began Saturday, the San Diego Stormwater Department has deployed additional staff and increased warning signs in the Midway neighborhood and other heavily impacted areas, according to the city.

City crews were also monitoring Mission Beach and are prepared to respond if flooding occurs.

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Officials urged residents and visitors who live or park in flood-prone zones to plan ahead and take immediate precautions. The city advised using sandbags where appropriate, avoiding parking in known flood areas and remaining alert for posted signage and changing conditions.

Coastal communities often brace for "king tides," a popular term used to describe the highest tides of the year.

According to California Sea Grant, headquartered at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, tides are driven by the gravitational forces of the sun and the moon. A king tide is formed when a spring tide coincides with a "perigee," the point in the moon's orbit when it is closest to Earth.

Officially known as perigean spring tides, these amplified tidal events happen just three or four times a year, officials with Sea Grant said.

The city is providing free, unfilled sandbags to San Diego residents at select recreation centers. Residents can find pickup locations and additional preparedness tips at sandiego.gov/storm-preparedness.

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