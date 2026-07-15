Top 10 arts events in San Diego this weekend: Skateboarding at the border, 'Final Fantasy' and Pride

🎨 Visual art

'PHOSPHENE'

Curated by Dinah Poellnitz, this new exhibit features the work of four artists inspired by "phosphene," a phenomenon in which light appears without an external or explicable source. For Poellnitz, she was guided by common threads in the artists' bodies of work. "I kept returning to one question: What happens when an artist trusts what they feel before they trust what they know?" she wrote in a curatorial statement. The artists are Akiko Surai, Pastelle, Mark Chamness and Bryttney-Mischele Salvant. Presented by Space 4 Art at Art Produce Gallery, the exhibition runs through Aug. 15. A closing reception and artist talk will be held noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 6 p.m. Saturdays.

4-7 p.m. Saturday, July 18; through Aug. 15 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

Courtesy of SDSU A collage poster for "Boarder Crossings" is shown.

'Boarder Crossings: Patinetas, Paz y DIY Democracy'

A new exhibition at Centro Cultural de la Raza is a love letter to the San Diego-Tijuana region's rich skateboarding history and culture — and the literal skateboard itself — in bridging connections, community, exchange and power across the border. The project springs from the San Diego State University Fred J. Hansen Peace Chair, dedicated to promoting healing, peace and solutions, and currently helmed by history professor David Cline. Artists include Brisk One, Chickle, Francisco Contreras Yee, Michelle Guerrero, Panca, Seth Sullivan, Spenser Little and many more.

The exhibit in Balboa Park opens with a reception, a skate session and live music. The full project includes 52 skateboard-based works of art, divided between the San Diego exhibit and another at Centro Cultural de Tijuana in Tijuana. You can also check out that exhibit through Sept. 27.

3-8 p.m. Friday, July 17 | Centro Cultural de la Raza, 2004 Park Blvd., Balboa Park | Free | MORE INFO

'MOMENTOUS': Casa Familiar's Official Art Collection

For the past 50 years, the influential San Ysidro gallery The Front Arte y Cultura has not only exhibited innovative and important artwork by artists near and far, it has also helped Casa Familiar, the gallery's parent organization, build a collection of more than 70 pieces. A new exhibition brings some of those works back to the gallery walls for a special showcase. Artists include PANCA, Marianela de la Hoz, Marcos Ramirez ERRE and more.

5-7 p.m. July 16 | The Front Arte y Cultura | Free | MORE INFO

🎵 Music

'Distant Worlds': Music from Final Fantasy

The San Diego Symphony will celebrate the 25th anniversary of "Final Fantasy X," the 10th installment in the Japanese sci-fi/fantasy game series that revolutionized the role-playing video game genre after the franchise debuted in 1987. Music has long been a critical creative element of the games, with each installment sharing variations on recurring themes and melodies, including the familiar preludes and marches. The symphony will perform selections from various "Final Fantasy" games, including composer Nobuo Uematsu's "Hymn of the Fayth/The Sending" and "Suteki da ne," with accompaniment from the game's original vocalist, RIKKI.

As with all concerts at The Rady Shell, the public can access the outer walking path and hear the music for free. It sounds like a perfect way to usher in San Diego Comic-Con week!

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 17 | The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown | $51-$173 | MORE INFO

Amy Harris / Invision / AP Alex Lahey performs at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sunday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn.

Alex Lahey (Solo)

Australian-born LGBTQ+ indie-rock darling Alex Lahey returns to San Diego this weekend on the heels of a few recent singles. She recently announced her fourth studio album is finished and on its way. She's also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of her smash hit, "You Don't Think You Like People Like Me." Her debut album, "I Love You Like a Brother," is one of my all-time favorites. She's touring solo this time, bringing an intimate, pared-down set to Soda Bar.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18 | Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights | $24.72 | MORE INFO

🎭 Theater

Courtesy of Cygnet Theatre The cast of Cygnet Theatre's 2026 production of "Arcadia" appears in an undated photo.

'Arcadia'

Cygnet Theatre is set to open a new production of Tom Stoppard’s "Arcadia," which won the 1993 Laurence Olivier Award and was nominated for a Tony Award. Set in a single house in the early 1800s and two centuries later, it centers on the astute scientific and mathematical observations of a teenage girl, Thomasina Coverly, and the researchers who, in the present day, try to unravel the truth about her prescience and what happened to her. Lower-priced previews run July 15-18.

July 15-Aug. 9 | Cygnet Theatre | $32.50+ | MORE INFO

Chronicle Books The cover for Julie Fiveash's graphic novel "The Froggy Library" is shown.

📚 Books

Julie Fiveash: 'The Froggy Library'

Diné graphic novelist, cartoonist and zinemaker Julie Fiveash has studied both studio art and Indigenous library studies. In their latest book, "The Froggy Library," we follow a frog named Anura, who starts working at the local library and takes on a big archiving project to celebrate their little corner of the world. Anura learns about memory and community while uncovering what it means to archive. It sounds like the perfect graphic novel to get kids interested in zinemaking! Fiveash will appear at two free events at San Diego libraries on Friday. The first, at 1 p.m. is in Skyline Hills, followed by another at 4:30 p.m. downtown.

Friday, July 17 | 1 p.m.: Skyline Hills Branch Library, 7900 Paradise Valley Rd. | 4:30 p.m.: San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

💃 Dance

'Il Tabarro'

San Diego opera and ballet company Cinballera Entertainment will perform a production of Giacomo Puccini's one-act opera, "Il Tabarro" ("The Cloak"), a rarely performed part of his triptych "Il Trittico." The story unfolds on a Parisian river barge, where the lives of dockworkers and barge owners become entangled in romance and betrayal. Cinbarella will perform it first as an opera and then as a ballet, with cofounders Tiffany Brannan (soprano) and Rebekah Brannan (ballerina) taking turns portraying Giorgetta, the barge owner's wife.

3 p.m. Sunday, July 19 | California Center for the Arts, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido | $42-$60 | MORE INFO

🌳 Festivals and more

San Diego Pride Parade and Festival

July means Pride in San Diego, and this weekend is one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country. Kick off the weekend with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally on Friday evening, with keynote speeches and award presentations, followed by a block party. The parade winds through Hillcrest to Marston Point on Saturday, and be sure to watch for the KPBS contingent marching along the route. The two-day festival packs dozens of live music and entertainment acts into Balboa Park each day. Saturday's headliner is Krewella, and Sunday's is Marina.

Spirit of Stonewall Rally: 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 17 | 536 Robinson Ave., Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Parade: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, July 18 | Richmond Ave. and University Ave. to Sixth Ave. and Laurel St. (Marston Point), Hillcrest | Free | MORE INFO

Festival: Noon - 10 p.m. Saturday; noon - 9 p.m. Sunday, July 18-19 | Marston Point, 6th Ave., and Laurel St., Balboa Park | $44.76+ | MORE INFO

Future is Color / Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego: La Jolla The crowd at a previous Future is Color Studio Sessions: Jazz Night event appears in an undated photo.

Future is Color: No RSVP

Local music collective Future is Color is opening its Barrio Logan studio for a mindful hangout. Music will flow naturally, with a set of neo-soul and more from Brooklyn-based DJ Caire, and dancing is welcome. But you can also just lounge.

Guests can browse the group's studio library and sip some matcha, coffee or natural wine.

And despite the event's extremely chill title, you actually can RSVP.

12-4 p.m. Saturday, July 18 | Future is Color Studio, 2060 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan | Free | MORE INFO