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Public Safety

Boulevard-area wildfire prompts evacuations, freeway closure

By City News Service
Contributors: KPBS Staff
Published July 15, 2026 at 5:52 PM PDT
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.
KPBS Staff
The KPBS wildfire alert graphic is pictured in this undated image.

A wildfire blackened dozens of brush-covered acres in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area Tuesday, prompting evacuation orders and shutting down a stretch of nearby freeway as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

Thorn Fire

The blaze dubbed the Thorn Fire erupted for unknown reasons at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday off Buckthorn Trail, south of Interstate 8 and north of Campo Road in Boulevard, according to Cal Fire.

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Within 90 minutes, the flames had spread over an estimated 50 acres and were posing immediate threats to structures, the state agency reported. By then, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office had directed residents of potentially threatened back-country homes on both sides of I-8 to clear out of the area and advised others to prepare to do so on short notice.

A little over 236 acres have been burned, according to CalFire.

Evacuations

Evacuation warnings and orders were issued by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A temporary evacuation point has been established at the Golden Acorn Casino, 1800 Golden Acorn Way, Campo, CA.

Closures

A segment of the freeway also was closed near the burn area as the flames moved toward it, Cal Fire reported. As of 5 p.m., the blaze had jumped the freeway and was burning to the north of it as well as on its south side, according to the state agency.

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Ground crews were attacking the blaze with help from personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, officials said.

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Public Safety Wildfires

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