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K-pop conquered the world — now Chile's young creatives are remixing the movement and making it their own.
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Jim James of My Morning Jacket and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco are two artists who've dipped their toes into the Grateful Dead extended universe through a singular experience: by sharing the stage with Bob Weir.
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The singer, who had a viral hit last year with "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," filled his follow-up album, Chuck Timely & The Hourglass, with dive bar jukebox melodies and live instrumentation.
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Over the last decade, reality TV mogul Andy Cohen has been spotted dancing at concerts for Dead & Company. But his ties to the Grateful Dead go much farther than that.
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The Grateful Dead understood the importance of recording its legacy. A number of archivists and historians are dedicated to maintaining the band's immense collection of music and memorabilia.
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This weekend in the arts in San Diego: Chicano Block Party, "Amoxtlis" and "Field Notes on Memory" in Escondido; San Ysidro Archive; SummerFest; CatVideoFest; a La Jolla Playhouse WOW Experience; rediscovered lost chamber music; local Aly Rowell and more.
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Even as the band has changed and reinvented itself, the Grateful Dead's fanbase has proven to be uniquely and consistently renewable — a cosmic inheritance passed down from one generation to the next, welcoming younger Deadheads with open arms.
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As soon as the weather warms up, fans of the Grateful Dead partake in an important summer tradition: gathering together to experience the band's music.
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The Grateful Dead endured an original run of 30 years, but its appeal has survived just as long in a world where the band no longer exists. The question now is not whether the music will continue, but how?
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This summer marks a moment of transition in the Grateful Dead's long, strange trip: the first in many years where there is no clear center of the band's universe. Where do Deadheads go from here?
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