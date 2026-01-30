Premieres Tuesdays, Feb. 3 - 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. + Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encores Saturdays, Feb. 7 - 28 at 7 a.m. on KPBS 2 + Saturdays, Feb. 7 - 28 at 1 p.m. on KPBS 2

BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division.

Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.

University of Chicago Library / PBS Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington during visit to Tuskegee Institute. (undated photo)

EPISODE GUIDE:

EPISODE 1: "Let My People Go" - This episode explores the core differences at the start of the Black and Jewish American stories, as well as overlapping struggle, faith, resilience, and early civic partnerships by the 1920s.

Library of Congress / PBS Group portrait of evicted sharecroppers family.

EPISODE 2: "Strange Fruit" - This episode spotlights how Black and Jewish communities collaborated in the early 20th century on music, movies, and the universal fight against fascism, navigating tensions while shaping culture, confronting injustice, and leaving a lasting social impact.

Library of Congress / PBS Group of Tuskegee Airmen in Italy, WWII.

EPISODE 3: "The Grand Alliance" - This episode traces the 1960s' "Grand Alliance" as Black and Jewish communities fought for civil rights in a transformative interracial coalition, and the imbalances that quickly tested their alliance.

Library of Congress / PBS The 20th Annual session of the N.A.A.C.P. on June, 26, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio. Sitters include W.E.B. Du Bois, James Weldon Johnson, Walter White, William Pickens, Arthur Spingarn, Daisy Lampkin, and Robert Bagnall.

EPISODE 4: "Crossroads" - This episode examines the shifting Black and Jewish relationship from the 1970s onward, exploring political gains, global tensions, rising hate, and the enduring lessons of coalition building and solidarity

University of Virginia / PB:S Six young men building a Rosenwald school for African American children in the segregated South.

YIVO Archives / PBS Mourners at the cemetery with the body of a young man who was killed in a pogrom, Ivankov, USSR

