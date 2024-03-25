Give Now
Spring Arts Guide 2024
This spring, discover our picks for the best art and culture in San Diego, including visual art, theater, dance, music and literature — and even some picks for kids. Read on for roundups of events, but also a chance to get to know some of the creative people sharing their art with San Diego.
Jazz pianist Dayramir González
Courtesy of La Jolla Music Society
Jazz pianist Dayramir González is shown in an undated photo. He will perform and teach a master class as part of the La Jolla Music Society's Jazz Piano Mini Festival, running April 17-21, 2024.

5 classical and jazz concert picks in San Diego this spring

By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts Calendar Editor and Producer
Published March 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT

Jazz Piano Mini Festival | La Jolla Music Society

An entire week of jazz piano music descends upon the La Jolla Music Society to celebrate Jazz History Month, including panel discussions, a master class, concerts, free shows and more. It kicks off with a free lunchtime panel on April 17 with Charles McPherson, Melonie Grinnell and Kamau Kenyatta. That evening, Melonie Grinnell and more artists will be spotlighted in the San Diego Jazz Piano All Stars concert. More highlights include Herbie Hancock (this show is at Balboa Theatre) on April 18, and a free lunchtime performance from Ed Kornhauser on April 19. Dayramir González and Hiromi close out the week.

Details: Jazz Piano Mini Festival. April 17-21. Performance times vary. Most shows at La Jolla Music Society, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $0+.

San Diego's 100-year-old Balboa Theatre is shown during a performance in an undated photo.
Arts & Culture
SPRING ARTS: Balboa Theatre is about to celebrate its 100th birthday
John Carroll

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is shown in an undated photo.
Jason Bell
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma is shown in an undated photo.

An Evening With Yo-Yo Ma | San Diego Symphony

Yo-Yo Ma possibly doesn't need much of an introduction: He's been a question on "Jeopardy!" multiple times, performed on many hit movies (like "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" and more), founded the Silk Road Ensemble, and has 19 Grammy Awards on his shelf. The household name of the cello world, he'll come to San Diego this spring to perform Elgar's "Cello Concerto in E minor," one of the most beautiful pieces for cello.

The San Diego Symphony, under the direction of Rafael Payare, will also perform Tchaikovsky's "Symphony No. 5 in E minor" and Wagner's "Prelude to Act III of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg."

Details: "An Evening With Yo-Yo Ma." 8 p.m. May 7. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $195+.

A performer from Drum Tao is shown in an undated photo.
Courtesy of Poway OnStage
A performer from Drum Tao is shown in an undated photo.

Drum Tao | Poway Center for the Performing Arts

This multidisciplinary performance is so much more than drumming, but there's a lot of drumming. The Japanese ensemble performs music, martial arts, dance, acrobatics and more with striking costumes, traditional instruments like the "taiko" — and an athletic display of choreography and movement, drawing on Japanese, Korean, Indonesian and Maori culture. The performance marks their 30th anniversary.

Details: Drum Tao. 7:30 p.m. April 6. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Rd., Poway. $45+.

Performers from Art of Elan are shown in a prior performance at the San Diego Museum of Art, in an undated photo.
Gary Payne
Performers from Art of Elan are shown in a prior performance at the San Diego Museum of Art, in an undated photo.

Art & Movement Series: 'Balancing' | Art of Elan

Local chamber ensemble group Art of Elan will perform music in the rotunda at San Diego Museum of Art, inspired by the art in their collection. This performance, "Balancing," draws its inspiration from a kinetic sculpture in SDMA's public May S. Marcy Sculpture Garden: George Rickey's 1993 steel work "Two Lines Oblique: San Diego." Compositions by Arthur Honegger, Nahre Sol and Osvaldo Golijov will be performed, along with a piece for wind instruments by oboist and composer Alyssa Morris, called "Motion."

Details: "Balancing." 7 p.m. May 22. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. $15+.

Camarada: 'Soundtrax' | The Mingei, Bread & Salt

The magnitude of cinematic sound will be combined with the unmistakable intimacy of chamber music in local ensemble Camarada's "Soundtrax" performances. Camarada is a notably talented ensemble led by flutist Beth Ross Buckley. In addition to works by iconic film composer John Williams, they'll also perform Phillip Glass, Nino Rota and Koji Kondo. Composer Gilad Cohen, who has composed scores and soundtracks for theater, will join the ensemble for a discussion. Two performances will take place at two unique San Diego art spaces: Mingei International Museum (museum admission included in ticket price) and Bread & Salt's Brick Room (gallery admission is always free).

Details: "Balancing." 7 p.m. May 22. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. $15+.

Julia Dixon Evans
Julia Dixon Evans writes the KPBS Arts newsletter, produces and edits the KPBS/Arts Calendar and works with the KPBS team to cover San Diego's diverse arts scene. Previously, Julia wrote the weekly Culture Report for Voice of San Diego and has reported on arts, culture, books, music, television, dining, the outdoors and more for The A.V. Club, Literary Hub and San Diego CityBeat. She studied literature at UCSD (where she was an oboist in the La Jolla Symphony), and is a published novelist and short fiction writer. She is the founder of Last Exit, a local reading series and literary journal, and she won the 2019 National Magazine Award for Fiction. Julia lives with her family in North Park and loves trail running, vegan tacos and live music.
See stories by Julia Dixon Evans
