Home sales up in San Diego County in July

Home sales increased in San Diego County in July, while declining statewide, the California Association of Realtors announced Tuesday.

Closed escrow sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California totaled a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 261,820 last month. July home sales activity dipped 1% from the annualized rate of 264,400 homes in June and was down 4.1% from a year ago, when that annualized rate was 272,990, according to CAR.

The statewide annualized sales figure represents what would be the total number of homes sold during 2025 if sales maintained the July pace throughout the year. It is adjusted to account for seasonal factors that typically influence home sales.

Localized data is not seasonally adjusted.

San Diego County's sales figure was up 3.8% from June, but down 6.5% from July of 2024.

Home prices also rose in San Diego County last month. The median sale price of an existing, single-family home in San Diego County was $1.040 million in July, up from $1.025 million in June, and from $1.020 million in July 2024.

July's statewide median home price was $884,050, down 1.7% from June and down 0.3% from $886,420 one year ago.

"The housing market experienced a modest slowdown in both sales and prices in July as some buyers stepped back, waiting for more certainty in the market and broader economy," CAR President Heather Ozur said in a statement. "Encouragingly, mortgage rates have recently declined to their lowest level since last October, and that has already led to an increase in purchase applications. If this trend continues, we could see stronger buyer activity and renewed demand in the months ahead."