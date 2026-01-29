Give Now
HSI officers execute a criminal search warrant at Buona Forchetta on May 30, 2025. San Diego, Calif.
Lara McCaffrey
/
KPBS
HSI officers execute a criminal search warrant at Buona Forchetta on May 30, 2025. San Diego, Calif.

ICE arrests in San Diego: A breakdown in 3 charts

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2026 at 12:31 PM PST

Since President Donald Trump began his second term, nearly 5,000 people in San Diego and Imperial Counties have been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

KPBS has shared the stories of several people arrested by ICE: workers at an industrial paint company near El Cajon, kitchen staff at Buona Forchetta in South Park, a Ukrainian refugee at her green card appointment and a surfer who accidentally wandered onto a Camp Pendleton beach.

More broadly, government data obtained by the Deportation Data Project and analyzed by KPBS shows that the vast majority of immigrants arrested have no criminal record, are mostly men, and come from 76 different countries.

Explore more of the data below.

