San Diego weekend arts top picks: Textile traditions, Mahler and the Casbah's birthday

Visual art

'M(other) Tongues'

The San Diego Central Library Art Gallery will open a new exhibition featuring textile art that explores migration, mark-making and ancestral traditions, with work by an impressive group of local women: Chitra Gopalakrishnan, Leila Khalizadeh Aghdami, Kirstyn Hom, Yasmine Kasem and Shirin Towfiq. On view through April 18 in the downtown library's distinctive ninth-floor gallery.

Reception: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 31 | San Diego Central Library Art Gallery, 330 Park Blvd., downtown | Free | MORE INFO

'Teeny Tiny Art Mart'

A whopping 657 artists submitted tiny works of art to the Oceanside Museum of Art's annual miniature art sale, a fundraiser for its education programs. Each piece is priced at just $25, and the artist's name will be hidden until purchase. The works are on view just through Sunday as a preview. The online sale begins 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1, and runs through Feb. 22.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 28 - Feb. 1 | Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside | Free - $15 | MORE INFO

'Remember': A Community Knitting Circle

Artist Linda Litteral will lead a monthly knitting circle at Art Produce (in partnership with Space 4 Art) to create knitted pieces for a 2027 large-scale textile installation to honor people affected by sexual trauma, stitch by stitch. The final project will feature a series of hand-knitted banners, and all contributions by knitting circle participants will be named in the exhibition catalog. All supplies are provided, and no experience is necessary — the group will help beginners learn how to knit.

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 | Art Produce, 3139 University Ave., North Park | Free with RSVP | MORE INFO

'The Art and Life of Jfre Robot Coad'

Whistle Stop Bar will honor former bartender and artist Jfre Coad by hanging his art on the walls. Sunday evening, the bar is hosting the opening night of the exhibition and a casual celebration of life for Coad, who passed away just before the holidays.

Opening: 6 p.m. - midnight Sunday, Feb. 1. On view through Feb. 14 | Whistle Stop Bar, 2236 Fern Street, South Park | Free | MORE INFO

Music

Casbah's 37th Anniversary: The Album Leaf and moondaddy

Jimmy LaValle started his instrumental, electronic project The Album Leaf in San Diego in the late 1990s. He's since landed in Los Angeles, but the band is still going strong.

<a href="https://thealbumleaf.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-blue-again" data-cms-ai="0">Into The Blue Again by The Album Leaf</a>

As part of the Casbah's 37th anniversary monthlong celebration, The Album Leaf returns to perform with local dream pop singer-songwriter moondaddy.

<a href="https://moondaddyband.bandcamp.com/album/lightwave-lightwave" data-cms-ai="0">Lightwave Lightwave by moondaddy</a>

If you can't make the show Thursday, the 37th celebration spans a few more shows this weekend, including The Antlers on Friday and locals The Black Heart Procession on Sunday.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29 | Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy | $34.54 | MORE INFO

King Britt: Blacktronika at Part Time Lover

King Britt, a UC San Diego professor of music and Blacktronika researcher, producer, composer and DJ, will take over the vinyl booth as a guest selector at Part Time Lover, North Park's hi-fi listening bar, for a late-night set on Friday. Guest selectors are curated by Folk Arts Rare Records.

10 p.m. - 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 30 | Part Time Lover, 3829 30th St., North Park | Free | MORE INFO

'Breaking Boundaries'

The La Jolla Symphony & Chorus' first show of the year features cellist Peter Ko, who will also play halldorophone, a cello-like electro-acoustic feedback instrument (I had to Google it). The orchestra will perform a fascinating range of compositions from Frank Zappa to Hannah Wolkowitz and Jean Sibelius.

Jan. 31-Feb. 1 | Mandeville Auditorium | $22-$48.50 | MORE INFO

Music of the Night: Mahler Symphony No. 7

Find someone who looks at you the way Rafael Payare looks at a Mahler symphony. In continuing a commitment to exploring Mahler's works, the San Diego Symphony Orchestra will perform his "Symphony No. 7," known as "Song of the Night," one of Mahler's gorgeously optimistic and hopeful works. Payare and SDSO CEO Martha Gilmer will hold a discussion immediately after the performance.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 | Jacobs Music Center, 1245 Seventh Ave., downtown | $42+ | MORE INFO

Samantha Zauscher The Hausmann Quartet is shown in an undated photo.

Haydn Voyages

Local string ensemble the Hausmann Quartet returns to the deck of the Maritime Museum's Berkeley ship for its long-running Haydn Voyages series. The quarterly concerts are intended to chip away at Haydn's entire repertoire of string quartets, pairing them with his contemporaries as well as living composers. Sunday's performance features works by Boccherini, Haydn and Beethoven, along with Morton Feldman's "Structures" and Caroline Shaw's "Punctum."

<a href="https://carolineshaw.bandcamp.com/album/orange" data-cms-ai="0">Orange by Caroline Shaw & Attacca Quartet</a>

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1 | Maritime Museum of San Diego, 1492 N. Harbor Dr., downtown | $10 - $60 | MORE INFO

Theater

Courtesy of La Jolla Playhouse Performers (and a truck) from Puerto Rican immersive theater company Poncili Creación's "SORPRESIMOIL reloaded" are shown in an undated photo.

'SORPRESIMOVIL reloaded'

La Jolla Playhouse is offering a series of free, drop-in community performances of "SORPRESIMOVIL reloaded," a WOW (Without Walls) experience by Puerto Rico-based immersive theater company Poncili Creación. The title translates to "surprise mobile," and at the heart of the show is a colorful truck full of puppeteers. Performances are 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, at Mujeres Brew House; 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30, at Teralta Park; 10 a.m. at Jackie Robinson Family YMCA; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 1, at Teralta Park. Fern Street Circus will collaborate on the Teralta Park shows.

Jan. 29 - Feb. 1 | Multiple locations | Free | MORE INFO

Michael Ward / NVA The cast of "The Apiary," at New Village Arts, is shown in an undated photo.

'The Apiary'

New Village Arts presents the San Diego premiere of Kate Douglas' "The Apiary," the story of four women responsible for keeping the last honeybee colonies alive in a lab set 20 years in the future. Directed by Kristianne Kurner, the show stars a strong local cast of Michelle Caravia, Adelaida Martinez, Milena Sellers Phillips and Nio Russell.

Jan. 23 - Feb 22 | New Village Arts, 2787 State Street, Carlsbad | $35 - $70 | MORE INFO

Mela / Courtesy of La Jolla Music Society Compagnie Hervé Koubi's production of "Sol Invictus" is shown in an undated photo.

Dance

Hervé Koubi: 'Sol Invictus'

Compagnie Hervé Koubi, a French-Algerian dance company, brings its powerful blend of contemporary dance, athleticism and martial arts to Balboa Theatre, presented by La Jolla Music Society. The 15-performer company is touring with its production of "Sol Invictus," inspired by light and movement. Malashock Dance director Molly Puryear will present a pre-show talk for all ticket holders at 6:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 | Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown | $61 - $91 | MORE INFO

Books

Rejection Letters Press / Courtesy of the author San Diego fiction writer and Small Press Nite founder Kevin Kearney, shown in an undated photo, is the author of the new book "Freelance."

Small Press Nite vol. 13

San Diego's own celebration of indie literature returns this Saturday — as does its former host, Kevin Kearney, author of "Freelance," who will read along with Tex Gresham, Kkuurrtt, Shy Watson and Kyle Kouri.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 31 | The Book Catapult, 3010-B Juniper Street, South Park | Free | MORE INFO