Thousands of Kaiser Permanente nurses walk picket lines on day 4 of strike

Kaiser Permanente nurses and health care workers in the San Diego area joined their counterparts across the state and in Hawaii Thursday in the fourth day of an open-ended strike alleging unfair labor practices amid prolonged contract talks.

Roughly 31,000 members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals vowed to stay on strike until a fair contract agreement is reached. UNAC/UHCP members include registered nurses, pharmacists, nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, midwives, physician assistants, rehab therapists, speech language pathologists, dietitians and other specialty health care professionals.

The strike began at 7 a.m. Monday.

"We're not going on strike to make noise," said registered nurse Charmaine S. Morales, president of UNAC/UHCP. "We're striking because Kaiser has committed serious unfair labor practices and because Kaiser refuses to bargain in good faith over staffing that protects patients, workload standards that stop moral injury and the respect and dignity that Kaiser caregivers have been denied for far too long.

"Striking is the lawful power of working people, and we are prepared to use it on behalf of our profession and patients," Morales said.

Workers on the picket lines will focus on the what they say is a growing crisis caused by Kaiser's failure to invest in safe staffing levels, timely access to quality care and fair wages for frontline caregivers.

The union filed an unfair labor practice charge against Kaiser with the National Labor Relations Board alleging the company walked away from the bargaining table in December and has attempted to bypass the agreed-upon national bargaining process. The union had been bargaining with Kaiser since last May.

Picketing in San Diego County was occurring at:



San Marcos Medical Center, 360 Rush Drive, San Marcos;

San Diego Medical Center, 9455 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego;

Zion Medical Center, 4647 Zion Ave., San Diego.

A statement released by Kaiser Permanente said it has plans to ensure members and patients receive safe, high-quality care.

"Our focus remains on reaching agreements that recognize the vital contributions of our employees while ensuring excellent, affordable care. We have proposed 21.5% wage increases — our strongest national bargaining offer ever — and we are prepared to close agreements at local tables now. Employees deserve their raises and patients deserve our full attention, not prolonged disputes."

Kaiser has also posted strike guidance for its members on its websites.

"If a strike does happen, our hospitals and medical offices will stay open." it states. "Some pharmacies would close. We have robust plans in place to ensure continued care.

"We may need to reschedule some nonurgent appointments and elective surgeries. If you have an appointment scheduled on a possible strike date, please don't cancel or reschedule. We'll contact you if we have to reschedule your appointment."

Camille Applin-Jones, senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, described Kaiser's latest contract offer as "one of the strongest nursing contract offers in California this year" once step increases and local adjustments are factored in.

"Despite the union's claims, this strike is about wages. This open- ended strike by UNAC/UHCP is unnecessary when such a generous offer is on the table. The strike is designed to disrupt the lives of our patients — the very people we are all here to serve," Applin-Jones said.