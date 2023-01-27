The Associated Press
People living below the poverty line in California, may soon be able to get a voucher for an e-bike as part of a budgeted statewide program called the Electric Bicycle Incentive Project.
The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians will not renew its gaming compact with the state, and will instead opt for federal oversight of its gaming operations.
The Port of San Diego is no longer talking with Mitsubishi Cement Corporation about starting a cement hauling business at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal because it would create too much pollution.
Must-see visual art exhibitions right now: Tom Driscoll at SIP Art Space; Sofie Ramos at Bread and Salt; Armando de la Torre at Athenaeum Art Center; 'Africa in Context' at Mesa College Art Gallery; and Perry Vásquez at Quint Gallery.
She will lay out her vision of how to tackle some of the county’s most pressing problems, including housing and homelessness.
The poll is aimed at assessing whether threats are increasing and becoming more violent.
