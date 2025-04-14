Give Now
Did you feel it? 5.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east San Diego County

By City News Service
Published April 14, 2025 at 10:21 AM PDT
Updated April 14, 2025 at 10:31 AM PDT
A map shows the location of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked San Diego County on April 14, 2025.
USGS
A map shows the location of a 5.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked San Diego County on April 14, 2025.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck in the Julian area of San Diego County Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 10:08 a.m. about 2.5 miles south of Julian near the Pine Hills area. A ShakeAlert notice was sent to cell phones throughout much of Southern California, initially putting the magnitude of the quake at 6.0, but the USGS later downgraded it to 5.1, then revised it again to 5.2.

The shaker was felt as far away as Orange County and in West Los Angeles.

A series of aftershocks quickly hit in the same general area, most less than 3.0 magnitude, but one registered magnitude 3.5 near Borrego Springs.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said the agency was working with local agencies to assess any possible damage or impacts from the quake. The governor's office issued a statement saying Gov. Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the quake.

"The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed," according to the governor's office.

One resident in the Vista area in San Diego County noted online that the quake "sounded and felt like a bomb went off."

